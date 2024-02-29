Top constitutional group urges Trudeau gov’t to amend ‘Online Harms’ bill

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association warned that the Trudeau government's newly proposed 'Online Harms' bill could see unelected bureaucrats become 'judge, jury, and executioner' when it comes to internet conduct.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) –– A top Canadian constitutional group has called upon the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make substantial changes to its new “Online Harms Act” which aims to further regulate the internet, saying the bill raises “several serious concerns” of “over-broad violations” which allows for a government-appointed body to serve as “judge, jury, and executioner.”

“This is a massive bill that we need to examine in greater detail. Our preliminary read raises several serious concerns,” noted Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) Executive Director and General Counsel Noa Mendelsohn Aviv in a press release Wednesday.

“While the CCLA endorses the declared purposes of upholding public safety, protecting children, and supporting marginalized communities, our initial assessment reveals that the bill includes over-broad violations of expressive freedom, privacy, protest rights, and liberty.”

Mendelsohn Aviv said directly that the issues with the Online Harms Act “Must be rectified before the bill is passed into law.”

The new government bill was introduced by Justice Minister Arif Virani in the House of Commons Monday and passed its first reading.

Bill C-63 will create the Online Harms Act and modify existing laws, amending the Criminal Code as well as the Canadian Human Rights Act, in what the Liberals under Trudeau claim will target certain cases of internet content removal, notably those involving child sexual abuse and pornography.

Details of new “online harms” legislation show the bill could lead to more people jailed for life for “hate crimes” or fined $50,000 and jailed for posts that the government defines as “hate speech” based on gender, race, or other categories.

The bill calls for the creation of a Digital Safety Commission, a digital safety ombudsperson, and the Digital Safety Office.

The CCLA noted in specific that a “troubling aspect” of Trudeau’s Bill C-63 is “the vast authority bestowed upon a newly established body,” the Digital Safety Commission, which comprises government appointees, “to interpret the law, make up new rules, enforce them, and then serve as judge, jury, and executioner.”

“Granting such sweeping powers to one body undermines the fundamental principle of democratic accountability,” noted the CCLA.

According to the Trudeau government, Bill C-63 aims to protect kids from online harms and crack down on non-consensual deep-fake pornography involving children and will target seven types of online harms, such as hate speech, terrorist content, incitement to violence, the sharing of non-consensual intimate images, child exploitation, cyberbullying and inciting self-harm.

Virani had many times last year hinted a new Online Harms Act bill would be forthcoming.

Constitutional group: Bill creates ‘sweeping new search powers’ of electronic data

The CCLA’s warning about Bill C-63 comes after Marty Moore, who serves as the Litigation Director for Charter Advocates Canada, which is fully funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews about the serious issues with the new bill.

Moore noted how the federal government’s new “Online Harms Act” to further regulate the internet will allow a new “Digital Safety Commission” to conduct “secret Commission hearings” against those found to have violated the new law, which raises “serious concerns for the freedom of expression” of Canadians online.

Mendelsohn Aviv of the CCLA warned that Bill C-63 includes “sweeping new search powers of electronic data with no warrant requirement, pose significant threats to privacy rights.”

He noted that the bill as written provides for “unacceptable intrusions into individuals’ digital lives.”

“Bill C-63 risks censoring a range of expression from journalistic reporting to healthy conversations among youth under 18 about their own sexuality and relationships,” he said.

“The broad criminal prohibitions on speech in the bill risk stifling public discourse and criminalizing political activism.”

The CCLA warned that as written, Bill C-63 imposes “draconian penalties” including life in jail for a very broad and “vaguely defined” offense of “incitement to genocide.” It also imposes a five-year jail term for other “broadly defined speech acts.”

“This not only chills free speech but also undermines the principles of proportionality and fairness in our legal system,” noted Mendelsohn Aviv.

The Online Harms Act will also amend Canada’s Human Rights Act to put back in place a hate speech provision, specifically, Section 13 of the Act, that the previous Conservative government under Stephen Harper had repealed in 2013 after it was found to have violated one’s freedom of expression.

As for Moore, he warned LifeSiteNews that the return of section 13 will allow for “confidential complaints.”

As fines top $50,000 with a $20,000 payment to victims, the new section 13, Moore observed, “will undoubtedly cast a chill on Canadians expression, limiting democratic discourse, the search for truth and normal human expression, including attempts at humor.”

