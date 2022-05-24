Top Democrats, Republicans, Catholic cardinal among this year’s World Economic Forum attendees

When scaling for population, smaller but geopolitically relevant countries such as Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates also have a high rate of representation at the globalist summit.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — As the World Economic Forum’s annual globalist summit in Davos, Switzerland continues this week, top Republicans, Democrats and one cardinal are in attendance.

According to the National Pulse, 25 American officials, composed of two White House representatives, an additional 12 Democrats and 10 Republicans, are gathered in Davos, Switzerland this week to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual conference from May 22 to 26.

From Vatican City, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Turkson, Chancellor for the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences of the Holy See, is also rubbing elbows with the international elite in Davos.

The listed American delegates are:

Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce

John F. Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Bill Keating, Democrat Congressman from Massachusetts

Daniel Meuser, Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania

Madeleine Dean, Democrat Congresswoman from Pennsylvania

Ted Lieu, Democrat Congressman from California

Ann Wagner, Republican Congresswoman from Missouri

Christopher A. Coons, Democrat Senator from Delaware

Darrell Issa, Republican Congressman from California

Dean Phillips, Democrat Congressman from Minnesota

Debra Fischer, Republican Senator from Nebraska

Eric Holcomb, Republic Governor of Indiana

Gregory W. Meeks, Democrat Congressman from New York

John W. Hickenlooper, Democrat Senator from Colorado

Larry Hogan, Republican Governor of Maryland

Michael McCaul, Republican Congressman from Texas

Pat Toomey, Republican Senator from Pennsylvania

Patrick J. Leahy, Democrat Senator from Vermont

Robert Menedez, Democrat Senator from New Jersey

Roger F. Wicker, Republican Senator from Mississippi

Seth Moulton, Democrat Congressman from Massachusetts

Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat Senator from Rhode Island

Ted Deutch, Democrat Congressman from Florida

Francis Suarez, Republican Mayor of Miami

Al Gore, former Democrat VP of the United States

For comparison, the number of political delegates from the United States outnumber all other “leading nations” by a wide margin, with countries like the United Kingdom and Canada having only sent three and one delegates, respectively.

However, when scaling for population, smaller but geopolitically relevant countries such as Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have sent nine and eight delegates, respectively, making them some of the most highly represented nations at the clandestine meeting.

Other notable organizations and persons in attendance are Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; members of the Alibaba Group, the organization behind key components of the Chinese Communist Party’s social credit system; and representatives for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, BlackRock, and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

The WEF has sparked increasing controversy since the onset of COVID-19 due in part to the unveiling of the WEF’s radical socialist “Great Reset” agenda, which envisions a life with private property and privacy widely abolished, which seems to include many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System.

The WEF has shared that they plan to tackle “pandemic recovery, climate change, the future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing new technologies” during this year’s Davos meeting, with particular seminars on “Food Systems in Crisis,” “Transitioning to a Green Middle East,” and “The Biotech Revolution.”

The WEF has also enacted massive security measures for its 2022 meeting, including 5,000 military personnel and a strictly enforced no-fly zone.

On Monday, conservative journalist Jack Posobiec was detained by said personnel, who were displaying “World Economic Forum Police” badges, for about an hour while filming outside the secret meeting in Davos.

