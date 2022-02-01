Top doctor calls on employers to reinstate unvaccinated workers, apologize for firing them

'By firing staff with natural immunity, employers got rid of those least likely to infect others,' Dr. Marty Makary contends.

BALTIMORE (LifeSiteNews) – An influential doctor says that people who were fired for refusing COVID shots should be reinstated and are owed an apology.

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at John Hopkins University School of Medicine writing in The Wall Street Journal, maintains that employees who lost their jobs for refusing the jab were unjustly fired.

“Public health officials ruined many lives by insisting that workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 be fired if they weren’t fully vaccinated,” Makary wrote. “But after two years of accruing data, the superiority of natural immunity over vaccination is clear. By firing staff with natural immunity, employers got rid of those least likely to infect others.”

‘It’s time to reinstate those employees with an apology,” Makary concluded.

The data are now abundantly clear. Natural imm is more effective than vax imm. Sadly, tens of thousands Americans lost their job & livelihood because the Ab circulating in their blood are Ab the govt does not recognize. Sci group think ruined their careers. Agree to Re-instate👇🏼 https://t.co/k0twDp3VMx — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) January 20, 2022

Makary based his statement on a study that he performed on natural immunity at Johns Hopkins University. Speaking to Brian Kilmeade on FOX radio, Makary described the study.

“We looked at 295 people with natural immunity, they were not vaccinated, and we found that the immunity was strong nearly two years out from the infection,” Makary said. “It is now a settled science: natural immunity is durable and effective for as long as the infection’s been around.”

“The data are now in (sic),” Makary said. “It’s clear. The [Centers for Disease Control (CDC)] itself has a study, and … my team has been doing a big study on natural immunity, and we just got the early results, which I point out in [The] Wall Street Journal piece.”

Makary has defended natural immunity in the past. Speaking to U.S. News and World Report last September, Makary said that there was no scientific data suggesting that people with natural immunity against COVID-19 should get the jab. In December, Makary accused government officials of “modern day McCarthyism” because of COVID policies, maintaining that some of the policies were “too extreme, too rigid and are no longer driven by clinical data.”

Makary’s comments come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to block the Biden administration’s jab mandate.

