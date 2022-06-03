Top Facebook exec steps down to focus on promoting abortion

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
MENLO PARK, California (LifeSiteNews) — Facebook’s chief operating officer will step down after 14 years in the position so she can focus on advocating for abortion.
Sheryl Sandberg told Fortune on Wednesday that she will leave the company, now known as Meta, to focus on her “philanthropy” efforts which have included abortion advocacy.
“It’s just not a job that leaves room for a lot of other stuff in your life,” she told the business magazine. “This is a really important moment for women. This is a really important moment for me to be able to do more with my philanthropy, with my foundation.”
“And the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court has added some urgency to advocating for women,” Fortune noted in its article.
Sandberg called the possibility of Roe being reversed “a scary day for women all across our country” upon news of the leaked opinion from Justice Samuel Alito.
“If the leaked draft opinion becomes the law of the land, one of our most fundamental rights will be taken away,” Sandberg wrote on her Instagram. “Every woman, no matter where she lives, must be free to choose whether and when she becomes a mother. Few things are more important to women’s health and equality.”
She made similar dire warnings about Texas’ 6-week abortion ban. “The Texas 6-week abortion ban will hurt women. It will hurt families,” she wrote on her Instagram. “And it will not end abortion – it will end safe abortion. We cannot go back to the days when women suffered and died because abortion was illegal and dangerous. We have fought too long and too hard to let that happen.”
“Health care, including reproductive health care, is a human right. So is the right to choose whether and when to become a mother. Few things are more important to women’s health and equality,” she said.
She donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood’s political arm in 2019.
Under Sandberg’s leadership, Facebook had a history of censoring pro-life content in addition to conservative pages more broadly.
The company banned six different ads in support of pro-life Senate candidates in 2018; it later apologized for doing so.
Facebook prohibited users from messaging or posting articles about abortion pill reversal in 2019, as first reported by LifeSiteNews.
The Big Tech company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said the corporation blocked pro-life organizations from running ads in Ireland in 2019 ahead of a vote to legalize abortion. He said he blocked the ads after talking to Irish politicians on how to limit the messaging of “pro-life American groups.”
The politicians told him there was no law against it, but Zuckerberg went ahead and blocked the ads, intervening in referendum, which ultimately led to the legalization of abortion.