Top FDA officials quit following disagreement with Biden’s rushed COVID booster shot plan

The duo are stepping down because they’re frustrated that the CDC is involved in decisions which should be up to the FDA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Two top U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have chosen to resign in response to ongoing disagreements with the Biden administration’s push to promote COVID-19 booster shots without first obtaining FDA approval.

Their unexpected departure from the agency “is a massive blow to confidence in the agency’s ability to regulate vaccines,” according to EndPoints Senior Editor Zachary Brennan, and raises serious questions about the wisdom of the Biden White House’s rush to give already-vaccinated Americans booster jabs.

Marion Gruber, who has worked at the FDA for more than three decades and now serves as director of the agency’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, will leave the FDA in October and her deputy director Phil Krause will depart in November.

A former senior FDA official told EndPoints that Gruber and Krause are departing “because they’re frustrated that CDC and their ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] committee are involved in decisions that they think should be up to the FDA.”

The source said that “he’s heard they’re upset with CBER [Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research] director Peter Marks for not insisting that those decisions should be kept inside [the] FDA.”

Despite their role in the approval of the massively rushed, “warp-speed”-developed coronavirus vaccines now on the market in the U.S., the former FDA official suggested Gruber and Krause felt the Biden administration was being too heavy-handed with the FDA.

“What finally did it for them was the White House getting ahead of FDA on booster shots,” claimed the former official.

‘A huge global loss’

The loss of the duo is seen as a blow to the agency.

“Together, Gruber and Krause have been responsible for the oversight and review of COVID-19 vaccines, quietly and calmly steering the agency through the most intense political turbulence and highest stakes scientific challenges it has ever faced,” according to BioCentury, which first broke the news.

Former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority director Rick Bright called their departure “a huge global loss.”

Luciana Borio, MD, Senior Fellow for Global Health at the Council on foreign relations, former National Security Council Director for Medical & Biodefense Preparedness, and former FDA Acting Chief Scientist, called Gruber and Krause “two giants.”

@US_FDA is losing two giants who helped bring us many safe and effective vaccines over decades of public service. https://t.co/hkLJPDo2HK — Luciana Borio, MD (@llborio) August 31, 2021

A 32 year FDA veteran is quitting the agency due to the WH politically strong arming their decision making. If this doesn’t raise red flags among some of you, nothing will. https://t.co/om5VcnpxhC — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) August 31, 2021

It’s the ‘Biden booster plan,’ not the FDA’s

It was “the administration’s booster plan; it wasn’t the FDA’s booster plan,” explained Paul Offit, a University of Pennsylvania infectious disease expert who sits on the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, according to Politico.

“The administration has kind of backed themselves up against the wall a little bit here,” he added.

The FDA “is facing a potential mutiny among its staff and outside vaccine advisers, several of whom feel cut out of key decisions and who view the plan to offer boosters to all adults as premature and unnecessary,” Politico added.

The outlet “spoke to 11 current and former health officials and people familiar with the matter who described growing exasperation with the administration’s disjointed process for implementing its booster plan. Those sources said there is little coordination between federal health agencies, even as two top FDA officials try to guide the rollout.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1062588 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Biden Administration announced last month that it is advocating for the additional shot eight months following initial COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot,” Biden said during a mid-August coronavirus briefing.

“We will be ready to start this booster program during the week of September 20,” he declared.

The push for booster shots comes as evidence mounts that the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness decreases over time.

The planned massive roll-out of mRNA vaccine booster shots also comes despite the thousands of deaths and other serious adverse reactions being recorded by individuals who have received the initial jabs.

The World Health Organization rejected calls for COVID-19 booster shots shortly after the Biden administration announced plans to roll out boosters, saying that data “is not conclusive.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

RELATED:

18 Connecticut teens hospitalized for heart problems after COVID vaccines, White House says young people should still get the shots

Share











