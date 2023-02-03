Top microbiologist alleges Thailand may cancel Pfizer contract after suspected vax injury to princess

Not only will the government of Thailand likely void its multimillion-dollar contract with Pfizer-BioNTech, but the country’s royal family is allegedly hiding the fact that 44-year-old Princess Bajrakitiyabha is in a coma after receiving a third COVID shot.

(LifeSiteNews) — Renowned Thai-German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi has just made two explosive claims that, if true, would amount to bombshell revelations that could cause significant problems for the global medical and political establishment.

In a recent interview with Swiss banker Pascal Najadi, Bhakdi alleged that not only will the government of Thailand likely void its multimillion dollar contract with Pfizer-BioNTech, but that the country’s royal family is hiding the fact that 44-year-old Princess Bajrakitiyabha is in a coma following a heart attack after receiving a third dose of the COVID shot in late 2022.

🚨Thailand’s princess collapsed due to a heart problem 23 days after receiving a booster and remains in a coma six weeks later: “We’re sending info to the Royal Family to alert them to the probability the princess is suffering as a victim of this jab.”pic.twitter.com/KIe3ELVsOY — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2023

“When we decided to go back to Thailand for a holiday … in January of this year … Thai activists said, ‘If you come to Thailand, we will connect you with authorities and advisers to the highest authorities in Thailand.’ And this is what happened,” Bhakdi said.

“So I had the opportunity, the first opportunity in three years, to talk to the top advisers of a government in any country. It was very, very impressive. I laid out to them that this whole COVID-19 agenda is a fake and why it’s a fake,” he further claimed. “I was able to lay out before them the proof that the COVID vaccinations were based on fraud … I was there with very few people, but they knew everything.”

Bhakdi, 76, has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the medical field for over five decades, having taught at several prominent universities in Europe and written hundreds of articles on immunology, bacteriology, virology, and more.

In 2020, he published a book titled Corona, False Alarm? that purportedly sold more than 200,000 copies in its first six weeks. Over the past three years, he has been one of the leading voices speaking out against the mainstream COVID narrative pushed by the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci. During a 2020 interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Bhakdi said social distancing and masking are “not backed up by science” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In his interview with Najadi, Bhakdi said that he also delivered a small presentation on the dangers of the Pfizer shot to advisers of the Thailand government. When he finished, they “jumped up in the room” and told him “we will see to it that Thailand is the first country in the world that is going to declare this contract null.”

Bhakdi argued that such a course of action would mean that Pfizer-BioNTech is “going to have to pay back those billions to Thailand, with which Thailand will compensate those people that have lost their existence.”

Thailand has relied on a variety of pharmaceutical companies to vaccinate its population in recent years. King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s own company — Siam Bioscience — contracted with AstraZeneca to produce a shot in 2021. The company reportedly experienced a 50-fold increase in profits since then. China’s Sinovac jab as well as Moderna’s shot have also been used. To date, Pfizer has delivered over 30 million doses to the country. It is not readily known if Thailand would continue using the non-Pfizer vaccines or cancel all of its existing COVID contracts if it were to, as Professor Bhakdi says, nullify its deal with Pfizer.

Regarding Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Bhakdi observed that she’s “never been seriously ill” but that she “collapsed and is now in a coma. And the diagnosis that was given by the authorities and by the university is so ridiculous. She’s supposed to have a bacterial infection.”

Bajrakitiyabha is one of the King’s three children, though he has yet to name a successor. A graduate of Cornell University in the U.S., she has served as her country’s ambassador to Slovenia, Slovakia, and Austria. She was hospitalized on December 14 after experiencing a heart problem while walking her dogs in preparation for a canine competition. Rumors that her illness was due to the COVID shot instantly spread online, though it is not apparent if her vaccination status has ever been made public. A statement released by the Palace in January revealed that medical equipment was being used to support her heart, lungs, and kidneys.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, says the Palace in a carefully worded statement. The oldest daughter of King Rama X is in hospital since Dec 15 after falling unconscious due to “heart conditions” and is on “medical equipment supporting the heart, lungs and kidney”. pic.twitter.com/FpSi20dZvd — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) January 8, 2023

Bhakdi told host Najadi that a professor from the University of Bangkok has been able to get in touch with the royal family and that he is “sending information … to alert them to the fact that in all probability, the princess is suffering as a victim of this jab, as so many people around the world are suffering.”

“It’s cardiac,” he asserted. “Her heart failed … and because her heart failed, her brain did not get oxygen, and she’s still in the intensive care department now, more than six weeks. So it’s very, very serious.”

Bhakdi’s claim about the princess’ health is also supported by Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a former Reuters reporter who previously wrote a book on the Thai royal family. No mainstream media outlet has, thus far, corroborated either man’s claims.

⚠️ UPDATE — I have more details from royal and medical sources about what happened to Princess Bajrakitiyabha last Wednesday, and also spoke to a specialist foreign-based ICU and trauma consultant to help interpret the information. 1/ pic.twitter.com/DxhebtG0y0 — Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) December 18, 2022

To watch Professor Bhakdi’s full interview with Pascal Najadi, click below.

