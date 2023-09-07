Top Ottawa hospital announces return of mask mandate starting Monday

The Ottawa Hospital said that it will bring back mask mandates for all clinical areas and waiting rooms on Monday, September 11.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Mask mandates are set to be enforced at hospitals in Canada’s capital, as the mainstream media continues to allege that COVID is returning this fall.

On September 6, the Ottawa Hospital officially announced that mask mandates will return in all clinical areas and waiting rooms, including inpatient units, patient rooms, nursing stations, and ambulance care, on Monday, September 11.

“As we prepare for the respiratory virus season, we anticipate increased transmission of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV, The Ottawa Hospital will be updating some of out measures and supports to help protect patients, staff, and members of the public,” the notice read.

Beginning September 11, masking will be required in all clinical areas and waiting rooms at The Ottawa Hospital. pic.twitter.com/uk3QQUBCkh — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) September 6, 2023

Masks will continue to be optional but strongly recommended in non-clinical spaces, like administrative areas, meeting rooms, and public places such as the cafeteria.

“These requirements will be in place for the duration of the respiratory virus season,” the hospital announced. The respiratory virus season is considered to take place from fall to winter.

The hospital did not explain why masks are necessary if Canadians have received a COVID shot purported to be “safe and effective.”

The mask mandate comes after weeks of mainstream media publishing stories alleging that COVID is returning this fall. In August, the government-funded Canadian Broadcasting Cooperation (CBC) published 18 COVID-related stories in just two days.

Many Canadians have responded, warning that the mandate will lead to masks and lockdowns returning in full force this fall.

Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who himself went to jail for fighting COVID mandates, recently warned Canadians to “not comply” with any future dictates should they be enacted again by government officials.

Similarly, lawyer Daniel Ari Freiheit warned, “The global community needs to understand what this means, under the common law rules of use of force for trespass: The Ottawa Hospital will have legal authority to use as much *physical* force as reasonably necessary to remove anyone not wearing a mask.”

“Let that sink in,” he added.

The global community needs to understand what this means, under the common law rules of use of force for trespass: The Ottawa Hospital will have legal authority to use as much *physical* force as reasonably necessary to remove anyone not wearing a mask. Let that sink in. https://t.co/wx9ZWdEiTZ — Lion Advocacy (@LionAdvocacy) September 7, 2023

Chris Sky, a leader in Canada’s opposition to dictatorial COVID measures, lamented the decision, writing, “And just like that… mask mandates are back in Ottawa.“

Furthermore, even the CBC admitted that brining back masks would be difficult and likely opposed by many Canadians, while “there would be a revolt” if lockdowns were reinstated.

The mask mandate is being imposed despite overwhelming evidence that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID and can cause a sundry of health issues, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

Among that evidence is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) September 2020 admission that masks cannot be counted on to keep out COVID when spending 15 minutes or longer within six feet of someone, and a May 2020 study published by the peer-reviewed CDC journal Emerging Infectious Diseases that “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”

In May 2021, another study found that, though mandates were largely followed, that usage did not yield the expected benefits. “Mask mandates and use (were) not associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 spread among U.S. states” from March 2020 to March 2021. In fact, the researchers found the results to be a net negative, with masks increasing “dehydration … headaches and sweating and decreas[ing] cognitive precision,” and interfering with communication, as well as impairing social learning among children.

More than 170 studies have found that masks have been ineffective at stopping COVID and have instead been harmful, especially to children.

Share











