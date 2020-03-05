Top pro-life group demands closure of abortion facilities ignoring safety standards

March 5, 2020 (Society for the Protection of Unborn Children) — The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) has reacted angrily to yet another report that abortion providers in England are disregarding Government safety standards. SPUC is calling for the clinics to be shut down.

Minister for Care Helen Whately revealed to the House of Commons that nearly two thirds of abortion clinics failed to meet Government standards, including safety.

Antonia Tully of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) said: “Every month this year we have seen a report on the shocking ways in which women’s safety is put at risk through widespread malpractice in abortion facilities in England. When is the Government going to take action to stop the abuses going on in the abortion industry? These clinics should be shut down.”

In response to a parliamentary question, the Minister told the House of Commons that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) currently rates 59.3% of abortion clinics in England, a total of 121, as “requires improvement,” while nine clinics are rated “inadequate.”

“The only real improvement would be to close these abortion clinics. It is not really surprising that women should receive substandard treatment in clinics which kill thousands of unborn babies every year,” said Antonia Tully.

Repeated Breaches Of Health And Safety

In the last two months SPUC has reported on shocking health and safety breaches in two abortion facilities run by BPAS, Britain’s biggest abortion provider.

The CQC report on the Doncaster clinic, published in February, found equipment that failed to meet infection prevention control. While earlier in January, following a CQC report, SPUC highlighted the appalling state of the BPAS clinic in Streatham, South London.

Little Change

In response to a string of scandals in the UK, the Government announced, in 2017, that it would implement mandatory ratings for all abortion clinics.

For example, Marie Stopes, which carries out around 70,000 abortions a year in Britain, was found by the CQC to have 2,600 safety flaws at its clinics in 2016.

As Philip Dunne, the then Health Minister, said at the time of the introduction of the rating system:

“These new powers will help the CQC to shine a light on poor practice in services that for too long have had too many examples of substandard care.”

However, it appears that the introduction of CQC ratings in 2017 has made little impact on abortion clinics.

Published with permission from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.