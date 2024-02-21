Top pro-life group pens open letter to NAACP for its promotion of abortion

In a February 15 open letter, American Life League President Jodie Brown questioned how NAACP Derrick Johnson can claim to be against racism while supporting legal abortion, which has killed over 20 million black babies since Roe v. Wade was enacted.

(LifeSiteNews) — An open letter to NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson condemns the civil rights organization for its support of abortion.

The February 15 letter signed by American Life League Founder and President Judie Brown called out Johnson over National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s advocacy of a so-called “fundamental right to abortion” in light of the almost 20 million Black babies killed by abortion since Roe v. Wade was enacted.

As head of the American Life League, which in March 2024 marks 45 years of advocating for the pre-born, Brown told Johnson, the national leader of the 300,000-member group that claims to fight racism, that “abortion is the ultimate racism.”

Brown pointed to the NAACP’s 2023 document entitled “Women’s Rights to Reproductive Freedom and Health , ” which identifies “abortion access” as “a racial justice issue.”

“Where is the justice” asked Brown, for Black mothers and their babies, who are targeted by organizations like Planned Parenthood for abortions? She shared data from the Center for Disease Control’s latest Abortion Surveillance Report which found that almost 42 percent of the abortions in America are committed on Black babies. Brown declared, “Abortion is truly one of the greatest injustices of our time. Black women and Black babies deserve better.”

The entire Open Letter to Derrick Johnson, the President and CEO of the NAACP from Judie Brown can be read here.

American Life League has been part of the pro-life abortion debate since its inception. Since 1979, American Life League has committed to the protection of all innocent human beings from the moment of creation to death with a pro-life integrity that stands up for every innocent human being whose life is threatened by the culture of death. For more information visit all.org.

Share











