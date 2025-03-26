Top pro-lifer warns that Canada has ‘no future’ if euthanasia, abortion continue

'Canadian fertility rates are so low that Canadians are almost sterile,' pro-lifer Angelina Ireland told LifeSiteNews, warning that the nation's anti-life ethic has gotten so extreme its very future is in jeopardy.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian pro-life advocate is warning that for Canada to have a future it must put an end to abortion and euthanasia.

Angelina Ireland, who serves as the Executive Director of the pro-life Delta Hospice Society (DHS), spoke to LifeSiteNews as “a Canadian citizen and pro-life advocate” and not in her capacity with DHS. Ireland, who has years of experience fighting for life, warned that while an election is forthcoming, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government’s pro-abortion and pro-euthanasia ethic has become so entrenched it will be nearly impossible for any future government to reverse course.

“Will a Conservative government give up such an intoxicating amount of power, free rein on killing its citizens? Well, they have an internal struggle with even allowing pro-life candidates onto the ballot,” Ireland told LifeSiteNews, referring to the party’s history of disallowing outspoken pro-lifers from running for office.

“Besides, who could ask them? The 24/7 news cycle is saturated with gaslighting Canadians about President Trump. President Trump does not have to do anything but stand by and watch the burning dumpster fire that is the Great White North,” lamented the pro-lifer.

Ireland noted that for the past 10 years, Trudeau’s Liberal government “captured and exercised the most sacred power over the people,” “the power to kill them.”

“The killing has become efficient, and anonymous, and the dead tell no tales,” Ireland warned. “The truth is, there is nothing stopping them from MAIDing our children,” she added, referring to the nation’s euthanasia program, known by the name “Medical Assistance in Dying.”

Ireland observed that a “pro-life nation” must be the “future” for Canada, or there will be “no future” at all.

“Canadian fertility rates are so low that Canadians are almost sterile,” Ireland noted. “We must encourage women and men to have children to populate our nation. We must protect citizens so they can be born. We must protect our children from harmful ideologies that will render them unable to procreate.”

Ireland said that for Canada to exist in the future, it must “strengthen parental rights and the family unit” as well as “demand sanctuary for the old, sick and vulnerable among us and shelter them from the executioners.”

“It is by protecting each other, and our lives, that we nourish our humanity and hope for a better tomorrow.”

Supporting Ireland’s warning is the fact that in Canada abortion is allowed at all stages of pregnancy for any reason. Euthanasia is also permitted for not just the terminally ill, but those who are chronically ill. To make matters worth, the nation’s top three federal parties – the Conservative Party, the Liberal Party and the New Democratic Party – all support the status quo.

The situation has led to Ireland’s DHS launching “Do Not Euthanize Defense Kit” so that vulnerable Canadians can “protect themselves” from “predatory” healthcare workers who push euthanasia.

Government statistics show that some 15,343 Canadians died from euthanasia in 2023 alone, a 15.8 percent increase compared to 2022.

