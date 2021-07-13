News

Top Republican senator receives Hunter Biden’s damning laptop

Jack Maxey is urging citizens to ask U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley to review the contents and then take action.
Tue Jul 13, 2021
Hunter Biden ABC News / YouTube
By Raymond Wolfe
WASHINGTON, D.C., July 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, received a copy of the contents on Hunter Biden’s laptop last week from Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room.  

The laptop, which was verified by cybersecurity experts in April, features damning evidence of Joe Biden’s direct financial involvement in his son’s business dealings with Chinese state-backed entities and foreign businessmen from several countries. Messages on the laptop indicate that Hunter Biden had business connections to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and also detail child sex-abuse allegations against Hunter, including in conversations with Joe Biden.  

In a letter to Grassley dated July 6, Maxey said he had “confidential informants who would be willing to testify concerning many of the crimes both here and in other geographies including communist China.” He also offered to brief the senator and to testify under oath.  

Maxey, who obtained the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop last year from Rudy Giuliani, added that every “first-tier media company in the United States” besides The Washington Post and the New York Post has reportedly refused a copy of the device’s hard drive.   

Grassley has not responded to Maxey since he was sent the contents of the laptop, and Maxey is calling on people to message the senator’s office

Grassley has previously investigated Hunter and the Bidens, including in a probe with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin that turned up potential financial crimes by Hunter and other members of the Biden family. Earlier this year, the two Republicans pressed the Secret Services about revelations in March that Secret Service officers tried to hide an illegal firearm purchase by Hunter Biden. 

Maxey said in a statement to LifeSiteNews that God “warned us that we would suffer in His name.”  

“Keep the rosary near at all times and seek our Mother’s protection and pray that we may have grace to endure the hard road before us,” he said.   

Below is Maxey’s July 6 letter to Grassley.

Image

