Top Senate Democrat backs Biden plan to impose transgender sports, bathrooms

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Senate Democrat leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he’s on board with a possible incoming Biden administration’s desire to put gender-confused male students in girls’ locker rooms, restrooms, and athletic programs, highlighting one of the issues at stake should Biden be declared president with a Democrat Senate majority.

“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office he will give transgender access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Do you think he has the ability to do this, and do you agree with this decision?” a reporter asked Schumer, who is currently Senate minority leader.

“I agree with the decision, and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly legally,” Schumer answered.

Sen. Schumer says “I agree” with Joe Biden’s plan to give transgender students in federally funded schools access to “sports, bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity.”

Biden, who claims to be Catholic, has endorsed the so-called Equality Act, which would force a wide variety of public and private entities to recognize and accommodate individuals’ claims to be the opposite of their actual sex, and promises to “ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals have full access to all appropriate healthcare treatments and resources,” which “includes covering care related to transitioning — including gender confirmation [sic] surgery.”

During a town hall event in October, he vowed to “eliminate” President Donald Trump’s executive orders pertaining to transgender issues and suggested he would allow children as young as eight years old to be subjected to gender “transition” treatments, regardless of the physical and psychological harm.

As president, Biden would have the power to unilaterally reverse some of Trump’s policies, such as his ban on transgender military service and deference to states on whether ot allow or forbid transgender bathrooms. But, should Biden win the 2020 election, the fate of more comprehensive policy changes on the issue, such as the Equality Act, will ultimately depend on whether next month’s Senate runoff elections yield two new Democrat senators, which would make Schumer the Senate majority leader and enable him to send left-wing agenda items to the president’s desk.

