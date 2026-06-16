Top SPLC official gave $1.2 million to her ‘informant’ lover in neo-Nazi group: report

The New York Post reported the details of how a Southern Poverty Law Center staffer maintained a 'romantic relationship' with an informant embedded in the neo-Nazi group National Alliance.

(LifeSiteNews) – A former top official with the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) allegedly diverted more than a million dollars to a lover who had infiltrated a white supremacist organization, according to a bombshell new report.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is charging SPLC with allegations it used millions of dollars in donations to fund groups like the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and Aryan Nation in order to foment racist hatred and unrest as a means of keeping its purported mission of “dismantling” hate alive, largely through the payment of “field sources,” who were ostensibly informants but are accused of actually promoting the very behavior SPLC purports to monitor, all without letting donors know how their money was being used.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported on a DOJ filing details how an individual identified only as “Employee-2” and described as someone “who would become Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project” maintained a “romantic relationship” with an informant identified as F-9 who was embedded in the neo-Nazi group National Alliance.

Employee-2 and F-9 “shared a house and two bank accounts,” according to the government, and the former funneled a total of $1.2 million to the latter, including an estimated $140,000 from SPLC’s operating account to joint bank accounts the two shared. “This amounted to approximately 66% of all money ever deposited into their joint bank accounts,” the indictment says. Employee-2 “then used donors’ money to pay the couple’s personal living expenses.” At the same time, F-9 allegedly raised money for National Alliance to “carry out its extremist activities.”

The Post concluded that Employee-2 is none other than Heidi Beirich, an SPLC “fascism expert” who held the position the indictment describes from 2012 to 2019. It notes that Beirich is the author of a 2015 article on the National Alliance that matches the indictment’s allegation that Employee-2 wrote such an article based on material stolen from the group’s headquarters the year before. A different informant was allegedly paid off to take the blame for the theft.

Beirich and SPLC did not answer the Post’s requests for comment, but National Alliance chairman William White Williams told the paper, “I knew it was that fat, ugly hog Heidi Beirich (…) I think some of those cluckers wanted to get out of the movement and they went to the SPLC for help. But instead of helping them, (the SPLC) said, ‘Why don’t you stay in and get paid?’”

The DOJ indictment casts even more scandal on the activities of the long-beleaguered SPLC. The organization is notorious for labeling mainstream Christian and/or conservative organizations – such as Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the David Horowitz Freedom Center, and Jihad Watch – “hate groups” to be distrusted by the public and blacklisted from various online platforms and services.

Over the past few years, SPLC was forced to make a public apology and pay $3.4 million in defamation damages to Maajid Nawaz’s Quilliam Foundation, ousted co-founder Morris Dees for alleged “inappropriate conduct,” and has endured testimony from insiders that the organization is a “highly profitable scam” and that Dees saw “civil rights work mainly as a marketing tool for bilking gullible Northern liberals.”

In 2012, would-be mass shooter Floyd Lee Corkins II entered the lobby of the socially conservative Family Research Council (FRC), armed with a copy of SPLC’s “hate group” list and planning to, in his own words, “kill as many as possible and smear the Chick-fil-A sandwiches in victims’ faces, and kill the guard.” Nobody was killed thanks to the intervention of security guard Leo Johnson, who was wounded, but the link between SPLC’s message and a violent left-wing extremist was far more linear than common claims of “dangerous extremism” on the political Right.

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