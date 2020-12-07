Top Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC, December 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Rudy Giuliani, who has been leading President Trump’s legal team in multiple states challenging election results and massive voter fraud, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” the President wrote. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani is currently receiving care for the virus at Georgetown University Medical Center, the New York Times reports, and at the age of 76, he falls within a bracket of greater risk.

Sharing the news himself, the former mayor of New York wrote, “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Having presented the president’s case in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia, the timing of Giuliani’s positive test could hardly have been worse as Trump’s legal challenges are reaching a critical time in the approach of election certification deadlines across the nation.

In October, the month prior to the historic 2020 presidential election, President Trump himself tested positive for COVID-19 along with First Lady Melania Trump, their son Barron, and several administration officials who were all required to quarantine.

High profile Lawyer Lin Wood tweeted at the time, “Many leaders in administration of @realDonaldTrump are quarantined by what almost appears to almost be targeted strike of Covid-19.” He later tweeted, “There are no coincidences. Zero. None. Hard stop.”