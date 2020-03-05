Top US pro-life group calls on Schumer to resign over remarks against SCOTUS justices

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 5, 2020 (Operation Rescue) — Yesterday, as the U.S. Supreme Court was hearing an important abortion case, June Medical Services v. Russo, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) publicly threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh while speaking to a crowd of abortion supporters, as evidenced in a widely shared video clip of his remarks.

“And they’re taking away fundamental rights. I want to tell you, Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer shouted to the cheering crowd. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

“As the highest ranked Democrat in the Senate, it is intolerable that Schumer would issue direct threats by name to two Supreme Court Justices if they did not vote his way on this case,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. “I call on Chuck Schumer to resign. Anyone who can make those kinds of direct and intimidating threats against the nation’s highest court is not fit to serve, and probably belongs behind bars.”

After Schumer’s remarks, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rebuke to Schumer, saying in a statement, “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”

“In all the contentious cases that have come before the Supreme Court, it is not a coincidence that an abortion case would prompt such alarming conduct. Abortion is central to the Democrat’s subversive plans for America, and they obviously will stop at nothing to protect it,” said Newman.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced plans to file a motion to censure Schumer for his threatening comments.

“I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame. So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt,” Hawley wrote in a post on Twitter.com.

“We support Sen. Hawley’s motion to censure Schumer, but in addition, Operation Rescue calls on the Department of Justice to investigate Schumer and his threats as crimes,” said Newman. “When a man called our office and threatened to do us harm because we did not comply with his demands, he was arrested and is now serving time in Federal Prison. If there is to be equal justice, Schumer should not be held above the law.”

Published with permission from Operation Rescue.