Top virologist: Injecting children with COVID vaccines is ‘an unforgivable sin’

‘Vaccinating children against SARS-CoV-2 deprives them from their capacity to sterilize this virus, as well as a number of other viruses that do not usually cause harm to children,’ warned Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche.

(LifeSiteNews) – A top virologist and vaccine creator blasted COVID vaccination of children as “an unforgivable sin,” saying that it could result in a spike in childhood diseases and new threats to public health.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who has worked with pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis, said that the COVID jabs are suppressing natural antibodies that children need to fight a host of diseases.

“Because of the sustained suppression by the vaccinal antibodies, kids may no longer be naturally protected against a number of childhood infections that do not usually result in disease,” he said in an interview with Doctors for Life, Philippines.

“These innate antibodies that, for example, recognize SARS-CoV-2, are also the type of innate antibodies that will recognize, for example, influenza, that will recognize a number of other coronaviruses,” the vaccinologist explained, noting that viruses like influenza and coronavirus typically do not cause illness in children.

“But now all of a sudden, this type of innate antibodies gets suppressed by the vaccinal antibodies. For sure, you’re going to see a number of childhood infections that are now turned into childhood diseases because of this suppression,” Vanden Bossche warned.

The vaccines could also lead to autoimmune conditions by suppressing the “protective function” of innate antibodies, he added.

“These innate antibodies also have a role to prevent autoimmunity – in a sense that they prevent self-components from being recognized by the immune system,” Vanden Bossche said. “But, of course, if you suppress these innate antibodies, this protective function is no longer there.”

“And therefore, I’m sure – and to some extent, it has already been documented – that this is highly likely to raise the incidence of wholly new diseases also in children and particularly in older children, I would say as of the age of eight, between eight and 14.”

In younger children, “you will have an increased incidence in a number of childhood diseases that are not normally childhood diseases” if mass vaccination continues, Vanden Bossche said.

“So, vaccinating children against SARS-CoV-2 deprives them from their capacity to sterilize this virus, as well as a number of other viruses that do not usually cause harm to children.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: BOYCOTT IKEA for Discriminatory Policies Towards Unvaccinated Workers! Show Petition Text 7353 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition IKEA, the retail furniture giant, has announced that it will CUT sick pay for unvaccinated employees who are forced to quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 in the United Kingdom!



That's right: In the ongoing global effort to discriminate against unvaccinated people, massive corporations like IKEA are taking things to the next level, and planning to deprive working people of the pay they're entitled to simply because of their vaccination status!



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on IKEA's executive leadership to discontinue any unfair policies that target unvaccinated workers and threaten them with reduced pay, or face a worldwide boycott of their stores and products.



This new policy will strip unvaccinated IKEA employees who have come in contact with someone who's tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, forced to isolate themselves, from well over half of their normal sick pay.



According to a report from Daily Mail, IKEA workers in the U.K. make, on average, between £404 and £452 per week. However, under the corporation's ridiculous new Covid policy, they can expect to make about £96.35 instead -- just because they've chosen against getting the vaccine.



To be clear: As the Omicron variant continues to rise, it's become more and more obvious that the Covid-19 vaccine is largely ineffective at preventing transmission and infection of the virus.



And it also goes without saying that everyone, everywhere should be able to opt against getting this experimental shot -- be it for medical, ethical, faith-based, or simply personal reasons -- without it affecting their ability to make a living and provide for their families.



But, as things currently stand, it would appear that IKEA executives disagree.



While the company has tried to sugar-coat the new policy to the best of their abilities, claiming that "this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis," the fact remains that any such policy seeks to penalize workers for being unvaccinated -- plain and simple.



And it's obvious where things are headed should this policy stay in place: Affected employees will inevitably opt against disclosing any known contact with a Covid-positive person in order to avoid unfairly losing their pay.



Regardless, this is unacceptable and IKEA must rethink things going forward.



So let's let them know where WE stand, and that, until they revoke this misguided, discriminatory pay policy, we will NOT continue to patronize their company or use their products any longer.



So please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on IKEA's leadership to abandon this policy (and any future policies) that would, in any way, discriminate against employees in the U.K. for choosing against getting vaccinated for Covid-19.



It shouldn't be any multi-billion-dollar corporation's responsibility or prerogative to withhold pay from their workers just because they've chosen to retain the basic right to make important medical decisions for themselves without undue influence or coercion.



IKEA has let us know how they feel. Now it's time to share with them how we feel.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Retail giant Ikea will drastically cut sick pay of unvaccinated UK employees': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/retail-giant-ikea-will-drastically-cut-sick-pay-of-unvaccinated-uk-employees/





**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

COVID-19 may cause non-lethal illness in some unvaccinated children, but fighting the virus will provide them with “sustained, protective innate, or acquired immunity,” offering significantly more protection than antibodies from vaccination.

“And that is not only very critical for their individual health, but these are also the cornerstones for herd immunity,” according to Vanden Bossche. “This type of immunity, the innate immunity and the acquired immunity as a result from natural disease, [is] so much better than functional antibodies.”

“These are the types of immunity that will eliminate the virus, that will reduce transmission and that will ultimately contribute to herd immunity, and we are simply destroying it by vaccinating our people.”

Children and teenagers face virtually no risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19. Between 0-0.02 percent of COVID cases in the United States under age 18 have resulted in death, according to the American Pediatric Association. COVID-19 is a treatable virus for almost all people who contract it and has an estimated survival rate of no lower than 99.7 percent for those under 60 years old.

At the same time, COVID jabs have been linked to serious side effects in children, including heart inflammation and other potentially life-threatening cardiac issues. A recent British study found that myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation, is more common in young men following vaccination than after the virus itself and that post-vaccine myocarditis may deadlier than other kinds of the condition.

Dr. Vanden Bossche has previously warned of a “collapse of our health system” due to adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.

Numerous deaths in children have also been reported shortly after the injections. Last month, a three-year-old girl in Argentina died of a heart attack the day after receiving a COVID shot required for her to enter kindergarten.

A 15-year-old boy in California with no underlying health conditions also died of stress cardiomyopathy last year, two days after his second Pfizer injection, mirroring a similar incident in Michigan. And in Texas, a 16-year-old died five days after his first dose of the Pfizer shot in April, suffering from an enlarged heart double its normal size, his father said.

VAERS, a vaccine injury tracking system jointly run by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration, has reported dozens of cases of children dying within days of vaccination.

Share











