Toronto Blue Jays player walks back comments calling for boycotts of pro-LGBT companies

Pitcher Anthony Bass apologized for a post that was 'hurtful to the Pride community.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– On the same day that two MLB pitchers issued statements critical of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to re-invite the sacrilegious “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” to receive an award at the team’s Pride Night, a third issued a groveling recantation for having previously called for boycotts of pro-LGBTQIA+ companies.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass posted a short video on Twitter apologizing for an earlier Instagram video – now deleted – encouraging boycotts of Target and Budweiser and “any other corporation that’s pushing the things they’re pushing.”

“I recognized yesterday that I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that,” Bass began.

The self-abasement intensified:

I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday, and I apologized with them. Right now I’m using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

After 24 hours, Bass’ mea culpa, which was published on the Blue Jays’ official Twitter account, was ratioed 4 to 1: 12,000 mostly negative comments to just 3,300 “Likes.”

Reactions from disappointed fans were brutal.

“Oh my god dude,” wrote Twitter user Bronx Hawk said. “Grow a pair and stick up for yourself.”

Oh my god dude grow a pair and stick up for yourself💀 — Bronx Hawk (@Yankee_Hawk) May 30, 2023

“Looks like a hostage video,” observed another Twitter user. “Congrats on getting a Christian scalp, Blue Jays.”

Looks like a hostage video. Congrats on getting a Christian scalp, Blue Jays. 🙄 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 30, 2023

“[I don’t know] who this dude is or what he said but this looks like a hostage situation,” agreed another Twitter user..

Idk who this dude is or what he said but this looks like a hostage situation. — Storm (@stormrobinson) May 31, 2023

It looks like Bass faces a long summer in MLB LGBTQIA+ re-education camp.

Blue Jays general manager John Schneider reportedly told the press that Bass’ statement is a “first step” but not enough. “It’s not going to be a 15- or 30-second apology and say, ‘OK, I did my part.’”

