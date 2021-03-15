Toronto cardinal: COVID vaccination is ‘common sense,’ ‘act of charity’

CONTACT YOUR MP: Free Pastor Coates and protect people of faith! Contact your MP, here.

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Thomas Collins, the Archbishop of Toronto, told Catholics that it is “common sense” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, characterizing it as an “act of charity.”

Cardinal Collins made the comments at the end of Mass last Sunday.

Speaking to an empty St. Michael’s Cathedral in Toronto, Collins promoted the experimental vaccines for COVID-19, declaring them to be “one of the signs of hope we’ve been long waiting for.”

“We need to vaccinate the population,” Collins stated, adding it was “one of the most important ways in which we will be able to get beyond this nightmare and begin to able to relate to one another in the way we really need to.”

“I strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated, that’s again common sense, and I urge everyone to do so in the proper way which is set up according to the various arrangements.”

Continuing, Collins dubbed taking the experimental vaccines an “act of charity,” describing it as “a wise and sensible thing.”

“It is one of the most — it’s not a magic bullet, nothing is — but it’s one the most sensible ways in which we can get beyond this pandemic and move on to serve the Lord day by day in ways that we put this behind us.”

“So I strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated,” he concluded.

There is a growing concern about the experimental injections, as just in the past number of days several countries have halted the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine due to blood clots and deaths following the injection.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) records over 31,000 adverse reactions after an injection. Of those numbers, 1,524 deaths, 42 birth defects, and 1,072 life-threatening reactions occurred.

Each day, fresh reports are made about otherwise healthy individuals dying shortly after having the injection, or undergoing severe reactions, including becoming deaf or blind.

Nor did the cardinal address the moral issues surrounding the experimental injections, which have led a number of his fellow bishops and cardinals to protest their use. Due to the abortion-tainted nature of all the injections currently in use, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, along with co-signers Cardinal Janis Pujats, Bishop Joseph Strickland, and Archbishops Tomash Peta and Jan Pawel Lenga, expressed the strong conviction that any use of a vaccine tainted with the “unspeakable crime” of abortion “cannot be acceptable for Catholics” under any circumstances.

The prelates pointed to the contradiction between Catholic doctrine, which teaches that abortion is “a grave moral evil that cries out to heaven for vengeance,” and the commonly found view that abortion-connected vaccines are permitted in “exceptional cases of ‘urgent need.’”

The former vice president of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, flatly rejected the need for COVID vaccines, saying “there is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

However, Cardinal Collins’s subscription to the mainstream narrative concerning the safety of the experimental vaccine is perhaps not surprising. In November 2020, he issued a strong warning to any priest who dared to distribute Holy Communion on the tongue to worshipers because of concerns about spreading the virus. “I’ve dealt with cases, and I said to a priest, ‘I will shut you down. I will shut you down in a heartbeat!’” he said.

“If we have a place, one of our parishes, if we have one parish where they’re loosey-goosey with the protocol … I will shut you down! Because I cannot have a parish, one parish or any parish, mess it up for us all, endanger the whole diocese, every church in the province for that matter.”

This was in spite of numerous doctors explaining that receiving Holy Communion on the tongue was actually safer than doing so in the hand. A group of Polish doctors wrote a letter last October in which they argued that “from the medical point of view … the giving of Holy Communion directly in the mouth and in the kneeling position is a decidedly safer and more appropriate method than receiving Holy Communion in the hand and standing.”

Following his warning to the clergy, Collins then canceled public Masses in the Toronto and Peel Region, after government lockdown regulations said there could be no more than 10 people inside a church at a time.

However, Collins has recently decided to ask for more permission from the government, and attacked Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his decision to limit places of worship to smaller percentages of capacity than alcohol stores or malls. Politicians were in an “extremely difficult position,” Collins said.

“We do, however, ask to be treated equitably. In recent days, it is becoming more difficult to believe that is happening.”