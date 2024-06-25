Toronto Catholic hospital network celebrates ‘Pride Month,’ ignores Sacred Heart of Jesus

Instead of rightfully celebrating June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Unity Health Toronto, a supposedly Catholic hospital network, has chosen to promote the LGBT 'Pride' agenda in direct opposition to Church teaching.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — A Toronto Catholic hospital network has changed their social media image to the LGBT flag colors, choosing to recognize June as “Pride” month instead of the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as taught by the Church.

Beginning in June, Unity Health Toronto, a Catholic hospital network which runs of three Catholic hospitals, changed their X image to an LGBT flag to celebrate the anti-Catholic “Pride” month. In contrast, June has been declared by the Catholic Church as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ.

“It’s disgraceful, scandalous and brazenly sinful, that a Catholic hospital network, an arm of the church, has placed the transgender and homosexual Pride flag in its twitter bio!” Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“These Judases are betraying Christ by promoting the flag of sodomy and child genital mutilation,” he blasted.

Indeed, while Unity Health is nominally Catholic, their open celebration of sin is contrary to the teachings of the Catholic Church. The Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms the unchangeable reality that God created humans “male and female” and that “[e]veryone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”

“Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life. The harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved,” restating the immutable teaching of the Catholic faith.

Unity Health has also promoted the LGBT flag at their three hospitals, Providence Healthcare, St. Joseph’s Health Centre and St. Michael’s Hospital.

“To celebrate Pride this year, Unity Health will once again raise the Progress Pride flag outside the main entrances of our three hospital sites, where they’ll wave proudly for the month of June,” the organization wrote in a May 31 press release.

“We’re also continuing our tradition of hosting a hospitality booth on parade weekend,” it continued. “We will also be providing learning opportunities on 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion and health equity.”

Last week, LifeSiteNews exposed Unity Health’s St Joseph’s Health Centre, one of Canada’s oldest Catholic hospitals, for placing a “pride” flag above a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

At the time, a concerned local resident told LifeSiteNews it is a “disgrace” the flag is being flown outside a Catholic facility.

Indeed, while many faithful Catholics are taking the month of June to offer reparation for the offences committed against the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Unity Health has apparently chosen to deny the Catholic faith and instead promote the hedonistic LGBT lifestyle.

Fonseca advised that Catholics in the Toronto area contact Archbishop Francis Leo to request that he officially ban Unity Health and the three religious hospitals under its umbrella, from being able to use the name “Catholic.”

“Even better since the Church have every right to retain her assets, would be for His Excellency to require all the leadership to resign, so that he can replace them with faithful Catholics who actually believe in all the teachings of Jesus Christ, the Holy Bible, and the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and who won’t spit in the face of the laity, like this current crop of ‘careerist Catholics’ have done,” he declared.

To respectfully voice your concerns, contact:

Archbishop Francis Leo

Phone: (416) 934-0606

Email: [email protected]

