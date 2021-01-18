Toronto Catholic school board’s website links kids to LGBT resource promoting gay sex

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WARNING: This report contains information of a sexual nature that is not suitable for children

TORONTO, Canada, January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In exactly three clicks from the website of Toronto’s Catholic school board, children are able to access homosexual sex guides where they can learn how to “find” gay sex by “cruising” or in “parks and public washrooms,” how to engage in “fisting,” and “how to have lesbian sex.”

In its “Resources for Students” page, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) lists LGBT Youthline as a resource for “Student Mental Health & Wellness.” Clicking on this link brings children to LGBT Youthline’s main page where hovering over “Our Programs” brings up the option “Online Resources.” Clicking on this option brings children to resources for “Sex, Sexual Health & More.” Links to explicit homosexual content intended for adults are included as resources, including the following links:

Primed²: A Sex Guide for Trans Men into Men — Here, youth find a “sex guide for trans men” where they learn to "find sex” by “cruising,” at "bars and nightclubs,” at "parks and public washrooms,” and at “bathhouses and sex clubs.” The guide includes pornographic images of men engaging in homosexual acts, information on BDSM practices, and information on “sucking," "f*cking,” and "fisting."

Autostraddle - Articles on sex and dating for queer women, trans and non-binary people — Here, youth learn “how to have lesbian sex,” they can read “sex toy” reviews, and they can view lesbian “erotica.”

Brazen - Trans Women Safer Sex Guide — Here, youth learn about "trans sex work” as a "fun way to support yourself and pay for hormones and surgeries,” putting on an online sex "cyber show," "sucking and licking…someone’s crotch or ass,” “fisting...insert your entire hand (or most of it) into your partner’s ass or vag/frontal hole,” and other homosexual practices.

LGBT Youthline places a “Quick Hide” button on the top right of its website so that children accessing the site at home or at school can click the button and immediately be directed to Wikipedia’s homepage so as to hide the content they are viewing.

The Catholic Church teaches that homosexuality is one of the four sins that cry to heaven for justice. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that “basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered’. They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved” (CCC 2357).

The Catholic Church furthermore teaches that the homosexual inclination is also “objectively disordered” since God created sexual attraction for the purpose of drawing a man and a woman together to become husband and wife in marriage.

After a local Toronto writer Joe Volpe, editor of the Italian-Canadian daily newspaper The Corriere Canadese, called attention to TCDSB linking to LGBT Youthline in a Jan. 8 post, the board immediately removed the link, telling LGBT Youthline that same day that it had “inappropriate material” on its site. LGBT Youthline fought back, demanding on Jan. 11 that the TCDSB “immediately re-instate LGBT YouthLine in their resources for youth.”

On Jan. 13, TCDSB Trustee Norm Di Pasquale and Derek Chen, Superintendent of Equity, Diversity & Indigenous Education, Community Relations, met with LGBT Youthline. The outcome of the meeting was that TCDSB reinstated LGBT Youthline’s website on the school board’s list of resources for young people.

Another outcome of the meeting was that Trustee Di Pasquale presented a motion on Jan. 14 for the establishment of a student-led committee to “focus on respecting differences and LGBTQ+ matters with the intent of empowering our student voice system-wide.” The motion was carried.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the TCDSB by phone, asking why it decided to relink to LGBT Youthline knowing that the site promotes explicit homosexual content contrary to Catholic teaching. LifeSiteNews also asked what the board would tell parents who might be horrified to see their children accessing homosexual content from a link recommended by the TCDSB. No response was provided by press time.

LifeSiteNews also reached out to Toronto’s Thomas Cardinal Collins, who as spiritual oversight over the TCDSB, for comment on the matter. LifeSiteNews asked if there was anything the Cardinal could do to help keep Toronto Catholic children safe from accessing homosexual content from the Catholic school board’s website. No response was provided by press time.

Jack Fonseca, director of political operations at Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s national pro-life and pro-family organization, told LifeSiteNews that he was “horrified” that the TCDSB has a site promoting homosexual content as an approved resource for children.

“I’m in total disbelief that the Toronto Catholic School Board has approved homosexual pornography, dildos, vibrators and other sexually-explicit content for promotion to underage children in its schools,” he said.

“This is immoral and anti-Christian. But it’s also criminal. Do these trustees and the Director of Education not care that it’s illegal to expose underage children to pornographic material? A parent, teacher or ratepayer needs to report this to the police,” he added.

Fonseca called on Cardinal Collins to intervene and “put an end to the sexualization of our Catholic students.”

“The buck stops with him, and he must finally do his job. At a minimum, the Cardinal needs to demand the resignation of Trustee Di Pasquale and Trustee Rizzo who have both defended promoting this pornographic content to children, along with the Education Director Brendan Browne who has allowed it,” he said.

Fonseca called on concerned parents to “flood the trustees and Director’s office with complaints demanding they stop this pornification of the TCDSB.”

“It cannot be excused or overlooked just because the pornographic content is being pushed by a gay-activist group,” he said.

