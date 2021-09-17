Toronto Catholic District School Board scraps oath to the Church’s Magisterium

Click HERE to help faithful Catholic Mike Del Grande defend the faith at the Toronto Catholic District School Board!
TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – On Thursday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board’s lawyer told trustees they are no longer required to swear an oath to the Teaching Magisterium of the Church, after one of the trustees noticed the oath was absent from recent documentation.
Addressing the recent swearing in of a student trustee for the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), Trustee Mike Del Grande inquired about why the oath to the Teaching Magisterium was no longer present in the series of oaths required to be sworn in for the position.
“The student trustee is a Catholic leadership position,” Del Grande stated.
“But there is no oath of allegiance [to the Magisterium demonstrated in the recent ‘minutes’], I would have suspected that would have occurred, but it didn’t occur,” he continued.
The other members present at the meeting seemed unaware that the oath was no longer being used, and deferred to TCDSB’s legal counsel, Paul Matthews, for an answer.
“There is no oath to the Magisterium required by the Education Act,” Matthews replied.
“In fact, the Education Act prescribes what the oath is: There are two pieces to it. One is to swear an oath in respect to being a student trustee, the other is to swear an oath to the queen,” he continued.
“So, a Catholic school board is not allowed to behave like a Catholic school board anymore?” retorted Del Grande.
“Every year we’ve taken the oath to the teaching magisterium,” he added, “now going forward we don’t proclaim our Catholicity anymore?”
Matthews responded by saying that the oath can be reinstated, but that it is not required by the Education Act, and since it is not “required” the board decided to forgo it.
Del Grande, who was a trustee from 1994 to 1998 and has been a trustee again since 2014, replied that the oath has been used “since forever” and that the justification that the oath was removed because it is “not in the [Education] Act” seems strange.
“Not everything is in the Act that our board does,” he noted.
“I’ve got grave concerns that we are really drifting [from the Catholic faith].”
After an attempt to continue voicing his concerns, the other members shut down Del Grande’s inquiry by saying Matthews had already adequately answered the question.
Del Grande has consistently come under fire by the board for defending and upholding the authentic Catholic faith.
Del Grande fought to keep the anti-Catholic LGBT agenda out of the school board, and was met with massive opposition from his fellow trustees, homosexual activists, and members of the provincial legislature.
Del Grande faced 8 “Code of Conduct” complaints for his defense of the faith, and although initially acquitted, the trustees voted 8 to 1 to have the complaints reopened last December.
As of April 2021, Del Grande has been forced to amass over $100,000 in legal fees appealing the TCDSB’s decision to reprimand him for upholding his oath to the Catholic Teaching Magisterium – an oath that has now been removed from the board’s processes because it is not “required.”
Del Grande told LifeSiteNews he simply wanted to express that he is fulfilling his duty by “upholding the faith.”
LifeSiteNews reached out to the Archdiocese of Toronto in regards to the removal of the oath to the Teaching Magisterium, but has not yet received a reply.
Contact information for respectful communications:
Cardinal Thomas Collins
Archdiocese of Toronto
1155 Yonge Street
Toronto, Ontario
M4T 1W2
+1 416-934-0606, ext. 609
[email protected]
TCDSB trustees:
Joseph Martino, Chair
Ward 1: Etobicoke
+1 416-512-3401
[email protected]
Markus de Domenico
Ward 2: Etobicoke
+1 416-512-3402
[email protected]
Ida Li Preti
Ward 3: North York
+1 416-512-3403
[email protected]
Teresa Lubinski
Ward 4: Parkdale-High Park, Etobicoke-Lakeshore
+1 416-512-3404
Email: [email protected]
Maria Rizzo
Ward 5: North York
+1 416-512-3405
[email protected]
Frank D’Amico
Ward 6: York
+1 416-512-3406
[email protected]
Michael Del Grande
Ward 7: Scarborough/ North York
+1 416-512-3407
[email protected]
Garry Tanuan
Ward 8: Scarborough
+1 416-512-3408
Email: [email protected]
Norm Di Pasquale
Ward 9: Toronto
+1 416-512-3409
[email protected]
Daniel Di Giorgio
Ward 10: Toronto
+1 416-512-3410
[email protected]
Angela Kennedy
Ward 11: East York/Toronto
+1 416-512-3411
[email protected]