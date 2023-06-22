Toronto high school students protest LGBT agenda as demonstrations sweep across Ontario

On June 19, students from Stephen Lewis Secondary School in Thornhill, Ontario, and some parents gathered outside the building.

THORNHILL, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Toronto-area students protested outside a high school that reportedly suspended students for stating there are only two genders.

On June 19, students from Stephen Lewis Secondary School in Thornhill, Ontario, and some parents gathered outside the building to protest LGBT agenda being promoted in the classroom. The demonstration was part of a growing resistance in schools across the province.

“God bless the Toronto public school students who protested the transgender insanity and sexual grooming with which they’re being targeted,” Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“May their acts of peaceful protest and whistleblowing spread to every government-run school in Canada, where students are also being sexually groomed by a transgender ideology, LGBT agenda that we’re increasingly able to recognize as pedophilic in nature,” he added.

A mother at the protest told Rebel News reporter David Menzies, “I don’t think the government should be co-parenting my kids to begin with,” adding that she had seen pornographic books in the school library.

According to the Canadian media outlet, James Hathaway, the teacher at Stephen Lewis Secondary School who runs its Gay-Straight Alliance club, has been accused of showing transgender-themed pornography to a Humanities class. Additionally, students report being suspended for stating there are only two genders.

Fonseca called for the teacher to be charged by police and arrested if the allegations are proven true. He further called for the police to “start interviewing all the members of the GSA that came into contact with the teacher to find out if any inappropriate touching or advances took place with this teacher.”

“To the extent that any staff has been involved in covering up this alleged predatory behavior by the teacher, they should also be investigated and charged by police,” he declared.

“It’s time for parents to start recognizing the pedophilic agenda behind grown men demanding to talk about sex with underage children, and that includes Drag Queen Story Hour events at libraries where men, often in highly sexualized garb, sometimes dancing provocatively and reading sexual books, are given access to children,” Fonseca urged.

“This is dangerous and opens the door to sexual predators posing as ‘literacy experts’ to get into close contact with potential victims.”

The past few weeks have seen an increasing number of students, especially Muslim children, standing up to LGBT ideology in the classroom.

Last week, Ottawa high school students initiated a walkout to protest LGBT ideology in their school.

Video footage from a pro-family protest in Ottawa last week that showed young Muslim boys stomping on “Pride” flags has gone viral on social media.

Last week, students at Sir Frederick Banting High School in London, Ontario, cheered as a male student tore the “Pride” flag from the school’s flagpole.

In May, Quebec students tore down and trampled a rainbow “Pride” flag as their local school prepared to celebrate the 2023 “International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.”

Last week, as part of an initiative by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “Pride Month” being pushed in public schools.

Moreover, a recently leaked audio recording exposing a Canadian teacher lambasting her Muslim students for missing school to protest “Pride” sparked a backlash across social media. Many were outraged that the teacher implied one cannot withhold support for “Pride” and remain “Canadian.”

In May, even before the CLC’s school walkout, hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home when their London, Ontario, schools flew the “pride” flag.

Also in May, pro-LGBT school trustee Wendy Ashby resigned from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board after over 3,000 parents petitioned for her removal.

And again in May, trustees in the York Catholic District School Board voted against flying the “Pride” flag atop of its schools and other buildings in celebration of “Pride Month.”

Stephen Lewis, still alive today, was once leader of Ontario’s left-wing New Democratic Party. In 2013, he received an award for his HIV/AIDS activism from the University of Toronto’s Mark S. Bonham Centre for Sexual Diversity Studies.

