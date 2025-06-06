Toronto mayor tells people not to shop at Home Depot because they don’t support ‘pride’ parade

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow urged a boycott of Home Depot for withdrawing Pride Toronto funding while announcing $350,000 in taxpayer support for LGBT groups.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow suggested not shopping at Home Depot because the corporation is no longer funding Pride Toronto.

On June 2, Chow told the crowd at the Toronto ‘pride’ flag-raising ceremony to boycott Home Depot for not supporting local pride groups while revealing that her government has spent $350,000 in taxpayer money funding LGBT groups this spring.

“Don’t shop at Home Depot, guys,” Chow declared.

“Rhona, Rhona,” she continued, referring to one of Home Depots’ competitors. “There are other choices.”

Earlier in her speech, Chow celebrated that her government quickly offered Pride Toronto a record amount of tax dollars to ensure the parade takes place after a number of corporations pulled their funding from Pride Toronto, an LGBT group that hosts Toronto’s annual ‘pride’ parade.

“Now we’ve all seen the depressing news,” she began.

“Pride Toronto have lost some corporate sponsor because they just don’t know who they are,” she claimed. “They are short sighted.”

“We will provide a grant that is $350,000 and, every year for five years, 62% increasing the funding by 2027,” she declared. “Yeah, that’s how committed we are to you.”

Chow’s commitment to further the LGBT agenda comes after a recent poll revealed that less than half of Toronto residents approve of Chow’s performance.

According to CBC News, Pride Toronto will see its municipal funding hiked by 33% to a total of $2.5 million to 15 LGBT festivals.

LifeSiteNews has covered the event’s public nudity, public displays of sexual exhibitionism, and crude floats and activities for years, including articles here, here, here, and here.

At Toronto’s “pride” parade, children are regularly exposed to simulated sex acts, adults wearing bondage and other fetish gear, and adult nudity. At a recent event, a naked middle-aged man hopped past children in a Bugs Bunny mask. These facts are either ignored or even defended by Canada’s mainstream media.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, corporations including Home Depot, Google, Adidas, and Nissan Canada have dropped their sponsorship of Toronto Pride.

Toronto Pride executive director Kojo Sherwin Modeste has since revealed that the sponsorship loss has caused a “shortfall” within the organization.

Previously, both Adidas and Nissan Canada were considered “gold-level” sponsors, a designation given for those who donate at least $150,000 in cash or in-kind contributions.

