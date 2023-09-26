Toronto police close access to downtown core to stop rumored ‘Save the Children’ convoy protest

'We have just reason to believe that they're intending to block roads and infrastructure, and we're going to limit the access to the downtown,' Toronto police said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Toronto police have cut off access to the city’s downtown core in anticipation of a rumored “Save the Children” convoy protest against LGBT propaganda in schools.

“The Toronto police service has recently become aware of a potential demonstration involving a large number of vehicles entering the city of Toronto,” Toronto police said at a press conference this morning. “Roads have been closed in the area to ensure our emergency routes are clear to limit any impact to our roads and residents.”

“We have just reason to believe that they’re intending to block roads and infrastructure, and we’re going to limit the access to the downtown,” the police spokesperson added.

Police confirmed that the rumored protest is part of the “Save the Children” movement to stop LGBT indoctrination in schools.

Toronto seems to have become one of the core locations of the fight to protect children and parental rights after pro-family protests flooded the nation last week as part of the Million Person March.

The Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools gathered Canadians of all races and religions in cities across the country, with thousands gathering in downtown Ottawa outside Trudeau’s office.

Exclusive footage from LifeSiteNews shows at least 3,000 pro-family Canadians having gathered near Parliament Hill at the Ottawa protest, rivaled by an estimated 350 counter-protesters. Numbers of pro-family Canadians swelled to at least 5,000 before the march began.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, had adopted the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

However, LGBT activists in Toronto turned violent, attacking pro-family Canadians at a protest last Friday.

Police refused to intervene on behalf of the pro-family protestors when LGBT activists became violent and instead retreated, despite hundreds of them being in the area.

According to video footage posted online, Toronto police finally stepped in after Nicolas Alexander, the younger brother of 17-year-old student activist Josh Alexander, was hit in the head, causing him to bleed.

However, instead of arresting the alleged assailant, police arrested Nicolas and an elderly veteran, Bill Riddel, who stood by to protect the teenager from the LGBT mob. Both Alexander and Riddel have since been released from custody, and charges have been dropped.

