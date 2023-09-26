Toronto police drop charges against Josh Alexander’s brother who was bloodied by LGBT activist

'Yesterday I was attacked with an edged weapon, and unjustly arrested moments later,' Nicolas Alexander posted on social media following his release.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Nicolas Alexander, the younger brother of 17-year-old student activist Josh Alexander, has been released after being arrested at a pro-family rally in Toronto last week.

On September 22, Nicolas Alexander was released by Toronto police after being carted off by law enforcement with his face covered in blood after he was reportedly attacked by LGBT activists and Antifa members outside a Toronto high school during a pro-family protest that same day.

“Nicolas Alexander has been released,” his father Matt Alexander posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Charges dropped. This is typical. Arrest the peaceful people and let the violent go free. If you people want to live in a safe and free nation then you better speak up.”

If you people want to live in a safe and free nation then you better speak up. pic.twitter.com/jilScsnMy0 — Matt Alexander (@RealMattA_) September 22, 2023

Nicolas’ brother Josh told LifeSiteNews that Nicolas was charged with “breaching the peace.” However, he revealed that, “like usual, the charges were proven false.”

Video footage from the pro-family rally seems to show a LGBT protestor wrapped in a gay “pride” flag hit Nicolas. Following this, Toronto police are said to have asked the assailant, not Nicolas, if he was okay, despite Nicolas visibly bleeding.

Incident 3: “You’re on the wrong side of history.” Veteran “Wild” Bill Riddel and Nick Alexander are again attacked by antifa, this time Nick is left bloodied. Nick continues to “give the gospel to a sick and dying world”, @TorontoPolice then arrest him and Wild Bill. pic.twitter.com/7Gcq3v9lr8 — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) September 24, 2023

Following his arrest, Josh attempted to contact police to determine where his brother was being held. However, police hung up on Josh after revealing that Nicolas was in custody at the police station and refused to answer Josh’s further calls. Josh, along with members of his “Save Canada” team, arrived at the Toronto police station where they were locked out.

Along with Nicolas, police also arrested Bill Riddel, an elderly veteran, who refused to leave Nicolas after he was openly bleeding after being reportedly assaulted by LGBT protesters. According to Josh, Riddel has also been released and the charge of breaching the peace has been dropped.

Despite the injury and his arrest, Nicolas seems as dedicated as ever to the pro-family cause.

“Yesterday I was attacked with an edged weapon, and unjustly arrested moments later,” he wrote on X. “We will continue to stand for what is right, and proclaim the gospel even in the face of terrorists & unions. Kneel to Christ, and him alone!”

Yesterday I was attacked with an edged weapon, and unjustly arrested moments later. We will continue to stand for what is right, and proclaim the gospel even in the face of terrorists & unions. Kneel to Christ, and him alone! pic.twitter.com/sL6l6amzs4 — Nicolas Alexander (@Nick_SaveCanada) September 23, 2023

Josh told LifeSiteNews that none of Nicolas’ alleged assailants have been arrested.

