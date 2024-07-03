Toronto police fail to arrest naked men at ‘Pride Parade’ because it wasn’t in the public’s ‘interest’

The Toronto Police Service, in a general statement to the media about the city's LGBT 'Pride Parade,' said that arresting fully naked men was not in the 'best interest' of the community despite laws prohibiting indecent exposure.

Editor’s note: Some of the links in this article direct to videos or photos that contain nudity. Discretion is advised.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) –– The Toronto Police Service decided against arresting or charging fully naked men who were seen participating in Toronto’s LGBT “Pride Parade” events over the weekend because it claimed detaining them would not be in the public’s “best interest.”

Footage from both Friday’s “Trans Pride Parade” and Sunday’s general “Pride Parade” posted online clearly show fully naked men walking in public, despite the fact that the event organizers billed the parades as “family” friendly.

One video shows a man with no clothes on except for a Bugs Bunny mask and rabbit slippers, hoping through the street, fully on display to the crowd.

Toronto’s “Pride Parade” events took place over the weekend and finished off with a large parade on June 30. It is Canada’s largest LGBT-charged event and has the full support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, as well as many Conservative MPs.

According to Canada’s Criminal Code, “everyone who, without lawful excuse, is nude in a public place is guilty of an offense punishable on summary conviction.”

Despite this, Toronto Police Service, in a general statement to the media, said that arresting fully naked men was not in the “best interest” of the community.

“At large events such as the Pride Parade, which attracts as many as a million people, our number one priority is public safety and ensuring a peaceful event,” noted a spokesperson.

Toronto Police further explained that it was “not” in the “best interest of officers or the community to have police wading into crowds to arrest people for public nudity.”

Toronto Police said that such a charge would require the consent of the attorney general.

According to Canada’s Criminal Code, “no proceedings shall be commenced under this section without the consent of the Attorney General.”

Of important note is that committing indecent exposure to those under the age of 16 is illegal, and does not require the attorney general’s consent.

Toronto’s “Pride Parade” is no stranger to scenes of outright debauchery, and in the past has featured fully naked men in near proximity to children.

