Toronto police slammed for telling people to ‘have fun’ at ‘pride’ parade, allowing public nudity

The Toronto Police Service praised the ‘incredible’ LGBT parade in an X post, though nude men could be seen at the radical event, in defiance of public nudity laws.

Editor’s note: This article links to posts that are graphic in nature and not appropriate for children

TORONTO, Ontario ( LifeSiteNews ) — Canadians are calling out one of Canada’s largest police forces, the Toronto Police Service, for promoting a “happy” time at a “pride” parade yet ignoring the fact that men paraded around nude at the event.

“Happy PRIDE!!! It’s a beautiful day for a parade — so be safe and have fun at this incredible event!” wrote the Toronto Police in an X post on June 28, the same day as the city’s annual “pride” parade.

One commentator shared the post from Toronto Police, blasting it, saying, “They are, intentionally, presenting illegal public nudity as normal” at what was billed as a “family-friendly” event.

“Useful idiots,” wrote Matt Alexander.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the radical event.

At the “pride” parade, people were heard chanting, “we’re coming for your children!”

The same parade at times featured fully naked men parading around, all while police watched on and did nothing to enforce nudity laws.

Many took to social media to blast the fact that nude men were seen at the event and that police allowed it.

“Why are they directly targeting children and challenging parents?” an X user asked when a video showed people with a banner stating, “Send your parents to us.”

While Carney attended the same “pride” event featuring nude men, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre did not.

A reporter asked Poilievre whether he would attend any “pride” events this year.

Poilievre told the reporter he was “not planning to.” When pressed as to “why not,” Poilievre said it was “just not on my plan.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative MP Jamil Jivani came to the defense of his party leader by saying that Canadians should “never accept a political culture” where politicians have to explain why they won’t attend LGBT events.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s 2026 budget includes millions in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities,” gender equality, and “pride” safety.

Under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party led the most pro-abortion and pro-LGBT government in Canadian history, spending more than $1 billion since 2020 to promote abortion and contraception at home and abroad.

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