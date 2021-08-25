Toronto police union says ‘no’ to mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – The Toronto Police Association (TPA) has weighed in on Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) intentions to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, including both uniformed officers and civilians, announcing Tuesday that it does “not support mandatory vaccination announcement or mandatory disclosure.”
The TPA added that the “announcement has our full attention and TPA will be working closely with other impacted parties, unions, and associations to explore our collective options.”
The TPS employs more than 5,500 officers, as well as over 2,000 civilian staff. TPS employees were previously exempt from a City of Toronto ordinance released last week by mayor John Tory, leading journalists and members of the public to implore the TPS to mandate vaccines for officers.
In addition, local politicians had also voiced their desire that cops be forced to take the jab. Joe Cressy, Chair of the Toronto Board of Health and City Councilor, tweeted: “The Toronto Police Services has joined the City of Toronto in implementing a mandatory vaccine policy for their members. It’s the right decision to protect their staff and our city.”
“This announcement, however preliminary, is missing critical details that are central to understanding the impacts, timelines, or potentially alternative options available to our members,” the TPA said. The TPA “will have further to add once those critical details are provided.”
The union added that it is opposing the mandate because it “must make every effort to protect all of our members.”
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated
COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids
Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months
Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians
US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
The TPS claimed that the vaccine policy would adhere to the usual accommodations required under the human rights code. Spokeswoman Allison Sparkes said that exemptions could be made for medical or religious reasons, but the “specifics of our policy and its implementation are currently in development.”
The TPA’s resistance to the vaccine comes as evidence continues to mount regarding the health risks in participating in the experimental procedure. Earlier this month, Ohio-based attorney Thomas Renz alleged that over 45,000 people in the United States alone have died as a result of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.