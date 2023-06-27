Toronto ‘Pride March’ featured naked men in front of young children

Footage captured at the pro-LGBT event shows multiple instances of naked men in the presence of young children.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Footage from Toronto’s “Pride March” shows naked men in the presence of young children as Toronto police failed to intervene.

The Saturday, June 25 Toronto “Pride March” featured nudist men and performers dressed in grotesquely sexual costumes, causing many to question why police did not prevent the public displays of indecency, especially since many children were in attendance.

Video footage posted by Post Millennial shows a group of naked men carrying signs reading “Life is short: Play naked. Be bare, be proud” and “TNTMEN: Totally Naked Toronto Men. Good things happen when you are naked.”

Another video shows a young child sitting in a stroller staring towards a performer wearing a giant penis costume covering his entire head.

Other clips reveal a group of nude men playing and rinsing themselves off beside a fountain surrounded by young children.

Furthermore, a stage with Bud Light branding featured featured scantily-clad dancers wearing fishnets, nipple pasties, and stocking masks.

Another photo shows a young girl and a man who is likely her father walking by two naked men.

The public displays of indecency, especially in the presence of children, have caused some on social media to question why the nudists were not stopped by Toronto police.

“If it’s legal to expose your genitalia because that’s now ‘pride’ how will we differentiate between sexual harassment & ‘pride’?” Wrongspeak Publishing opinion editor Rebecca Velo questioned.

“In other words, when is it inappropriate now to expose your genitalia?” she added.

Similarly, Twitter user Ashley Steen asked, “How come they aren’t charged with indecent exposure?”

Steen’s question is a valid one, especially as the Canadian Criminal Code states, “Every person who, in any place, for a sexual purpose, exposes his or her genital organs to a person who is under the age of 16 years

(a) is guilty of an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years and to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of 90 days; or (b) is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months and to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of 30 days.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Toronto Police asking why those exposing themselves at the march were not arrested but has not received a response by time of publication.

