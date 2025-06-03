Toronto ‘pride’ parade faces funding crisis as Home Depot, Google drop sponsorship

Home Depot and Google have joined Adidas and Nissan in ending their support of ‘Pride Toronto,’ which has faced backlash for highly obscene sexual displays, including around children.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — More companies have ended their sponsorship of Pride Toronto ahead of “pride” month this June.

On May 30, Pride Toronto executive director Kojo Modeste revealed that Home Depot and Google have pulled financial support from the LGBT group, which runs the Toronto “pride” parade, according to CBC News.

“It is sad,” Modeste lamented. “We were relying heavily on a lot of these sponsors that have been showing up year after year. It is sad not just for us as an organization, but the artists and the community that look forward to everything that Pride has to offer.”

Modeste explained that Pride Toronto is appealing to other individuals and companies for funding as “we need resources at this point.”

Both Home Depot and Google confirmed that they have ended their sponsorship of the group, while promising to support LGBT activism in other ways.

“We work with an extensive network of non-profits made up of thousands of local and national organizations to amplify our support to the communities we serve. We continually review our non-profit giving and decided not to contribute to this event this year with no agreement in place to do so,” Home Depot said in a Thursday statement.

“We continue to participate in Pride activities throughout Canada and look forward to working with Toronto Pride on future opportunities,” it continued.

The companies’ decision not to contribute to Pride Toronto comes after Adidas and car manufacturer Nissan Canada withdrew funding from Pride Toronto following a “re-evaluation” of marketing priorities last month.

Modeste previously revealed that he believes the reason for the companies’ decision is part of a growing trend from the United States against LGBT and DEI programs.

“We believe that a lot of what we saw in the U.S. has impacted us,” Modeste explained. “But we know that Canadian values are way more than that, and we believe that Canadian values will stand and will prevail.”

Indeed, the Canadian government has made it clear that supporting the grotesque and lewd “pride” parade is one of its top priorities, especially as corporations begin to step away from the event.

Following news of the loss of sponsors, the City of Toronto quickly offered Pride Toronto a record amount of tax dollars to ensure the parade takes place, according to CBC News.

According to the CBC, the city “will be providing funds to support a record 64 festivals this summer, including Pride Toronto,” which will see its municipal funding hiked by 33 percent to a total of $2.5 million to 15 LGBT festivals.

LSN has covered the event’s public nudity, public displays of sexual exhibitionism, and crude floats and activities for years, including articles here, here, here, and here.

At Toronto’s “pride” parade, children are regularly exposed to simulated sex acts, adults wearing bondage and other fetish gear, and adult nudity. At a recent event, a naked middle-aged man hopping past children in a Bugs Bunny mask. These facts are either ignored or even defended by Canada’s mainstream media.

