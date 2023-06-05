Toronto public transit installs pride month door chimes to make riders ‘feel safe, welcome and included’

The new chime sung by Singing Out, a '2SLGBTQQIA+' Toronto choir, was rolled out in the midst of escalating violence on public transportation.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Toronto’s public transit system rolled out its ‘2SLGBTQQIA+’ subway door chimes for June as violence on mass transportation increases.

On June 1, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) introduced a subway door chime from Singing Out, a “2SLGBTQQIA+ choir,” to honor “pride” month.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring all customers and employees feel safe, welcome and included on public transit, we are undertaking a number of initiatives to celebrate Pride Month,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told LifeSiteNews.

“The alert chime is one of them,” he added. “We’ve also got a specially wrapped bus running on the 94 Wellesley route in June. We’re raising the Pride flag on TTC property and of course we’ll be participating in the parade, as we do every year.”

The tweet announcing the new chime has since been removed, Green said, because of a “technical/volume issue with the chimes that we need to resolve.”

The chime sung by the LGBT choir will replace the usual chime that plays before platform announcements. The normal chime will return in July.

While TTC reaffirmed its dedication to support LGBT agenda, the organization has failed to address growing safety concerns as passengers on TTC buses have been increasingly harassed and even killed in recent months.

According to a February report from the TTC CEO, violence on public transit rose 46% in 2021 and 60% in 2019.

In addition, a 2023 Nanos survey found that 71% of Ontarians felt less safe riding on public transit than they did the previous year.

Similarly, according to another poll, 40% of TTC users consider the system to be “pretty unsafe” or “very unsafe.”

The attacks on the TTC in 2023 include three stabbings. In March, a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at Keele subway station in what police call an “unprovoked attack.” In January, another 16-year-old was seriously injured after being stabbed on a bus at Old Mill Station. Also in January, a young woman was stabbed multiple times in the head and face on the Spadina streetcar.

Less violent incidents have also occurred, making passengers feel hesitant to use public transit in Toronto. On Tuesday, a video was published showing a teenager light fireworks on a crowded bus in Scarborough, causing passengers to scream as they tried to avoid the flying sparks.

The TTC responded to the incident, saying they were aware and that “those responsible will be held accountable.”

Some took to social media to point out the hypocrisy of assuring “safety” by installing a LGBT chime while Canadians are being physically attacked.

“TTC priorities. That (the LGBT chime) will make being stabbed or blinded by fireworks so much more enjoyable,” one toronto resident wrote.

LifeSiteNews questioned TTC as to exactly how the new chime would ensure “safety” for passengers. Green responded, “The safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do.”

“Fostering a culture of inclusion on public transit and embracing those who are often victims of discrimination and violence is another way we are making the TTC safer for all,” he claimed.

To respectfully inform TTC that a LGBT chime is unlikely to solve issues of violence on public transit, contact:

TTC Chair

Councillor Jon Burnside

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 416-397-9256

TTC Board Member

Councillor Paul Ainslie

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 416-392-4008

TTC Board Member

Councillor Stephen Holyday

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 416-392-4002

