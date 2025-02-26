Toronto’s Cardinal Leo urges Trudeau government to stop ‘normalizing euthanasia’

'Your government is normalizing euthanasia – by extension, those experiencing loneliness, isolation and depression associated with their medical condition are increasingly vulnerable to choosing euthanasia,' Leo wrote to Trudeau's Health Minister.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Cardinal Francis Leo of the Archdiocese of Toronto has called out the Liberal federal government under Prime Minister Trudeau for “normalizing euthanasia,” a practice condemned as gravely sinful by the Catholic Church.

“Your government is normalizing euthanasia – by extension, those experiencing loneliness, isolation and depression associated with their medical condition are increasingly vulnerable to choosing euthanasia,” wrote Leo in a letter dated February 14 to Canada’s Health Minister Mark Holland.

“This is not something our country should be proud of. We should be judged by the care, love and dignity afforded to those who are most vulnerable, especially in moments of despair and suffering. Hastening death is not a breakthrough in healthcare.”

In his letter, Leo, who was elevated to cardinal late last year, noted that he is concerned about the wording of a recent survey from the federal government soliciting views from Canadians on the nation’s euthanasia program, which is called “Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).”

He noted that in his “opinion,” and from the opinion of those “deeply engaged in end-of-life issues,” “the wording and overall approach of the survey pre-supposes that those responding support euthanasia.”

“We know this is simply not true,” he added.

Leo observed that since euthanasia became legal in Canada in 2016, there remains “deep concern from many Canadians about the rapid expansion” of the immoral practice, notably from those “living with disabilities, medical professionals and those with deeply rooted beliefs regarding the sanctity of life at every stage to name just a few.”

In 2021, the Trudeau government expanded MAID from killing only terminally ill patients to allowing the chronically ill to qualify. Since then, the government has sought to include those suffering solely from mental illness.

In February of 2024, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

Leo, in his letter to Holland, brought up MAID statistics in Canada which show some 15,343 Canadians died from euthanasia in 2023 alone, which is a 15.8 percent increase compared to 2022.

Canada must ‘halt’ expansion of euthanasia

Instances of people being offered MAID as a solution to their health issues have become commonplace in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

As a result, Canadian pro-life leaders have criticized the Trudeau government’s continued push for expanding MAID.

In his letter to Holland, Leo called out the current push to allow so-called “advanced directives,” labeling it “disturbing.”

“We are encouraging those who have not yet been diagnosed to ‘schedule’ their death based on the fear of what may come. Others may be pressured, even by those in the medical profession, seeing themselves as a burden to their family or caregivers,” he wrote.

Leo then called upon the Canadian federal government to stop any planned expansion of euthanasia in Canada and instead promote palliative care.

“I would respectfully request that the government give serious consideration to halting any further expansion of euthanasia in Canada, especially as it relates to advance directives. Future consultation should also take into account all views on end-of-life care,” he wrote.

Leo also asked, as he noted others have “for years,” that “the federal government prioritize palliative care over euthanasia, recognizing the need for quality palliative care to be accessible and available to every Canadian.”

While Leo’s statement focuses primarily on stopping the expansion of euthanasia, it is important to note that the Catholic Church forbids the practice of euthanasia outright, condemning it as gravely sinful and tantamount to murder. As such, Catholics must oppose the legalization or continued legalization of euthanasia in all circumstances.

