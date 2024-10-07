Toyota to scrap DEI, pro-LGBT policies following social media exposé

Toyota will no longer participate in the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index amid public pressure after anti-woke activist Robby Starbuck revealed the company’s left-wing policies.

(LifeSiteNews) — Just days after Toyota ended its sponsorship of the Olympics, the Japanese car maker put a halt to supporting LGBT events and said it also planned to scrap Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

In a memo issued to its 50,000 U.S.-based employees and 1,500 dealerships last Thursday, Toyota reportedly said that it will continue to “encourage an inclusive environment where diversity of thought can flourish” but that its primary focus will be on “professional development, networking, mentoring and volunteering” initiatives for staff.

Among other changes, Toyota will no longer participate in the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. It will also shift its public presence toward community activities that “align with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education and workforce readiness.”

The move comes amid public pressure after anti-woke activist Robby Starbuck exposed the company’s left-wing policies on social media.

Huge news: Last week we exposed @Toyota + @Lexus for going woke and now just one week later they’re announcing BIG changes! Some highlights: • No more involvement in pride parades, pride events or LGBTQ children’s summer camps. • They will not participate in the @HRC’s woke… pic.twitter.com/eUp3aBT4wV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 3, 2024



“This is a massive win for sanity,” Starbuck told his followers in an X post. “Toyota seems to have forgotten who their core customers are.”

Starbuck had revealed that Toyota sponsored an event featuring drag queens for children. He also reported that it backed the pro-LGBT “Equality Act” and that it worked with the radical Human Rights Campaign to oppose laws that ban sex change operations for minors, among other left-wing efforts.

It’s time to expose Toyota.@Toyota has been one of the most trusted brands in America but they’ve gone totally woke. Here’s some of what we found: • Toyota sponsored a drag queen program at a summer camp for kids identifying as LGBTQ+. • Toyota opposes laws that ban sex… pic.twitter.com/bmcWPftjT4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 26, 2024

Toyota stopped asking for gender on job applications in the name of LGBTQ+ inclusion but they want to increase the number of women in managerial positions “fivefold by 2030” Make it make sense. https://t.co/VgbSX6BgQB pic.twitter.com/jTrXWwssJ7 — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) September 30, 2024



Starbuck’s previous reporting on corporate giants such as John Deere, Lowe’s, Harley Davidson, and others effectively forced them to scale back or drop their own DEI initiatives altogether. Former GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee thanked Starbuck for his efforts on X.

Along with Panasonic and Bridgestone, Toyota announced that it is terminating its $835 million sponsorship of the Olympics that begin in 2015. The Associated Press reported that the three companies were among the 15 major sponsors of the Games, which featured a blasphemous depiction of the Last Supper this year in Paris during the opening ceremony.

Toyota’s chairman recently complained that the Olympics had become “increasingly political.”

