Traditional Catholic priest snowboards in cassock, uses media attention to share the Gospel

‘Angels can fly because they take themselves lightly,’ Canon Commins says, quoting G. K. Chesterton.

BRIGHTON, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — A traditional Catholic priest garnered media coverage recently for his snowboarding skills.

Canon Jean-Baptiste Commins’ snowboarding video from February 8 made the rounds on social media. Fox Weather interviewed him about the video, taken at Mt. Brighton Resort in Michigan. Commins is a priest of the Institute of Christ the King and serves at St. Joseph’s Shrine in Detroit.

“You know Chesterton says ‘angels can fly because they can take themselves lightly,’” Canon Commins said when asked why they went on a trip to the mountains.

In addition to being a way to relax, “it’s also a good form of apostolate to maybe encounter people who are looking for some help and searching for God.”

He compared the traditional black cassock to a uniform of a first responder. “It’s easier to do your job if you wear your uniform, so it’s the same with the priest … we always wear the cassock … It’s a sign of who we are truly, and people can see and ask if they need the help of a priest.”

The cassock also reminds the priests of their vocation to “serve the Lord” daily, Canon Commins told the interviewers.

Australian Sky News also shared the video.

This man of the cloth has an unusual skill – Jean-Baptiste Commins can snowboard like a pro. The snowboarding prowess of the canon was recorded on a community day out at Michigan’s Mount Brighton resort.https://t.co/7s2iY8noxT pic.twitter.com/W5rWl0JvbN — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 9, 2022

Share











