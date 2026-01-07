Traditional priest proposes special Latin Mass jurisdiction in letter to cardinals

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Louis-Marie de Blignières, the founder of the traditionalist Fraternity of Saint Vincent Ferrer, in a letter sent to more than 100 cardinals last month ahead of this week’s consistory proposed creating a personal jurisdiction for the ancient Roman rite.

In the letter dated December 24 but published in English on January 5 by Vatican journalist Diane Montagna, Fr. de Blignières, 75, argues for the creation of an ecclesiastical jurisdiction for clergy and laity devoted to the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) with a structure mirroring that of the Military Ordinariates. The traditional jurisdiction would have its own bishops, priests, parishes, and seminaries where the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) and old rite sacraments would be celebrated exclusively while cooperating with the local ordinaries and the pope.

De Blignières believes the creation of this special jurisdiction would ultimately end the liturgical divisions created by Pope Francis’ 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes and foster unity in the Rome Rite.

The French priest sent hard copies of the letter to 15 cardinals known to support the TLM and emailed it to 100 other cardinals.

“Lay faithful and priests who have a strong attachment to the ancient Latin rite and who are in full communion with the Holy See and the other components of the Church constitute a group sufficiently numerous and distinctive for the solution of a dedicated ecclesiastical jurisdiction to be appropriate,” the priest wrote.

New PROPOSAL for Latin Mass sent to Cardinals. It proposes a structure like the Ordinariate — a personal jurisdiction with its own bishop, priests, parishes, and seminaries for the TLM, cooperating with local bishops. pic.twitter.com/7A1CeP6QVh — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) January 5, 2026

De Blignières noted that a group of faithful devoted to the traditional liturgical and disciplinary forms of the Roman Rite has continued to grow, and Pope John Paul II even acknowledged that this group has a unique identity in Ecclesia Dei, the creation of which de Blignières helped contribute.

“Throughout its long history, the Church has always known how to find pragmatic solutions to promote unity while safeguarding the fundamental elements of ecclesial communion,” de Blignières wrote.

“Yet the situation of Catholic faithful legitimately attached ‘to certain earlier liturgical and disciplinary forms of the Latin tradition’ has not yet found a stable resolution. For more than 60 years, this group has continued to exist and to grow, but it lacks the support of a juridical framework adapted to its legitimate needs,” he added.

READ: Archbishop Gänswein urges Pope Leo to end Latin Mass restrictions, restore Summorum Pontificum

De Blignières then noted his belief that the creation of these ecclesiastical jurisdictions would help foster “stability, peace, and unity” within the Roman Rite, and delved into the specifics of its structure, which would notably include its own bishops.

“Given its specificity and the experience of its history over several decades, and from the standpoint of sound pastoral practice, it would be natural for this group to be under the authority of pastors vested with the episcopal character, and for these bishops to come from the groups they are called to lead,” the priest said.

De Blignières continued, “These bishops would be accountable to the Holy See and to the other Ordinaries. This would facilitate everything related to the use of the Pontifical and Ritual in force in 1962 (ordinations, confirmations, the consecration of virgins, of altars, and of churches, etc.). It would also relieve bishops who are less accustomed to these books and who are concerned not to create difficulties with a presbyterate that is sometimes reluctant.”

READ: Cardinal Sarah says Pope Leo is ‘aware of this battle’ over Latin Mass restrictions

The priest also noted the similarities between his proposal and Military Ordinariates, which minister to Catholics around the world who serve in the military without a specific territory, and highlighted that the faithful who become members of the dedicated jurisdiction would retain their membership in their respective dioceses.

De Blignières concluded his letter by stressing that his proposal is meant to foster “justice and mercy” for clerics and laity devoted to the Latin Mass and Catholic tradition, which have been lacking since the promulgation of Traditionis Custodes.

“Your Eminence, it is in an ecclesial spirit that I submit this proposal to your pastoral consideration, in order to emerge, in justice and mercy, from a situation that has been blocked since 2021,” the priest said. “With great hope, it is borne toward Your Eminence, under the gaze of the Lord and of His Holy Mother, as the offering of devoted sons of the Church.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, liturgy will be one of the topics discussed during this week’s extraordinary consistory. Since Leo’s election last year, Catholics devoted to the Tridentine Mass have wondered whether he might loosen his predecessor’s restrictions on its celebration.

The 267th pontiff notably allowed Cardinal Raymond Burke to celebrate a Latin Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica last fall for the annual Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage and has repeatedly called for renewed liturgical reverence. Leo’s Vatican has also granted two diocesan TLMs in the Diocese of Cleveland and a parish in Texas two-year extensions before their suppression under Traditionis Custodes.

On the other hand, several bishops, such as Bishop Michael Martin in Charlotte, have been allowed to place sweeping restrictions on the TLM and even banned the use of altar rails and kneelers for receiving Holy Communion under Leo’s watch.

To read Fr. de Blignières’ full letter, click HERE.

Share











