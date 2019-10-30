Traditional priests’ leader calls for day of ‘reparation’ for Amazon Synod’s ‘idolatrous rites’

NewsCatholic Church

MENZINGEN, Switzerland, October 30, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — The Superior General of the Priestly Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) is calling for a day of “prayer and reparation” and for Masses to be said to ask God to protect His Church and to spare it from punishments for the pagan rituals that were performed at the Vatican during the Pan-Amazonian Synod.

“The recent Synod on the Amazon was witness to terrible scenes where the abomination of idolatrous rites was played out within the sanctuary of God in new and unthinkable ways,” wrote Fr. Davide Pagliarani in an Oct. 28 statement (read full remarks below) to members of the SSPX’s Third Order.

Fr. Pagliarani excoriated the “tumultuous” gathering’s “attacks on the holiness” of the Church, alluding to in his remarks the synod’s Pachamama idol, the proposed Amazonian rite of liturgy, and support for married clergy and women deacons.

“Truly, the seeds of apostasy which our venerable Founder, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, had identified from the earliest days as being at work in the Council, continue to yield their putrid fruits with renewed effectiveness."

“Dom Davide,” as he is called by those within the Society, also announced the approximately 650 priests who belong to the SSPX will say Masses of reparation and sing the Litanies of the Saints in their chapels on Sunday, November 10. He invited non-SSPX priests as well as “all Catholics who love the Church” to do the same so that God will “protect His Church and…spare it from the punishments that such acts cannot fail to draw down upon it.”

Pope Francis had previously permitted Catholics to “validly and licitly receive sacramental absolution of their sins” from SSPX priests, first during the Jubilee Year of Mercy, and then afterwards indefinitely. Multiple Vatican officials have said Catholics can fulfill their Sunday obligation at SSPX chapels. In 2017, Pope Francis authorized local bishops to “grant faculties” to SSPX priests so they could licitly witness the marriages of their faithful.

Pagliarani, 48, assumed leadership duties over the SSPX in 2018 after serving as rector of its seminary in La Reja, Argentina. He is regarded by some as being more “hard line” than his predecessor, Bishop Bernard Fellay, who lead the pious union of priests from 1994 until 2018. SSPX superiors are elected to atypically long 12-year terms.

****

FULL TEXT

Menzingen, October 28, 2019

On the feast of Saints Simon and Jude, Apostles

Dear Members of the Society,

The recent Synod on the Amazon was witness to terrible scenes where the abomination of idolatrous rites was played out within the sanctuary of God in new and unthinkable ways. And then, the final document of this tumultuous assembly attacked the holiness of the Catholic priesthood, pushing for both the abolition of ecclesiastical celibacy and the establishment of a female diaconate. Truly, the seeds of apostasy which our venerable Founder, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, had identified from the earliest days as being at work in the Council, continue to yield their putrid fruits with renewed effectiveness.

In the name of inculturation, pagan elements are increasingly integrated into divine worship and we can see, once again, how the liturgy that followed of the Second Vatican Council is perfectly suited to this.

In response to these events, we call on all members of the Society, including Third Order members, to observe a day of prayer and reparation, because we cannot remain indifferent to such attacks on the holiness of Holy Mother the Church. We ask that a fast be observed in all our houses on Saturday, November 9th. We invite all the faithful to the same and we also encourage children to offer prayers and sacrifices.

On Sunday, November 10th, 2019, each priest of the Society will celebrate a Mass of reparation, and in each chapel, the Litanies of the Saints, taken from the liturgy of the Rogations, will be sung or recited to ask God to protect His Church and to spare it from the punishments that such acts cannot fail to draw down upon it. We urge all priest friends, as well as all Catholics who love the Church, to do the same.

Such is due to the honour of the Holy Roman Catholic Church founded by Our Lord Jesus Christ, which is neither idolatrous nor pantheistic.

Don Davide Pagliarani

Superior General