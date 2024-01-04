Traditional Redemptorist community announces opposition to blessings of homosexual ‘couples’

'We must love the sinner, and we do love sinners most sincerely, but we must hate sin, and we must uphold the Church's constant and unchangeable teaching both in faith and morals,' wrote the Congregation of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Congregation of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer has issued a statement lamenting the Vatican’s recent declaration which gives priests permission to bless homosexual “couples” in contradiction to the unchangeable teaching of the Catholic Church.

“The Congregation of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer stands with Cardinal Müller, the bishops of Malawi, Kazakhstan, Zambia and Nigeria, with Archbishop Viganò, Bishop Strickland and all bishops, priests and faithful who recognize that the priestly blessing of couples in “irregular relationships” and the blessing of “homosexual couples” is opposed to Catholic Faith and Morals; opposed to the teaching of the Church for the last two thousand years; and must be opposed by us and by all Catholics,” the congregation wrote on December 22 following the Vatican’s December 18 publication of Fiducia Supplicans.

“We must love the sinner, and we do love sinners most sincerely, but we must hate sin, and we must uphold the Church’s constant and unchangeable teaching both in faith and morals. There is room for everyone in the Church. Jesus unites us all to Himself, by washing us in His Precious Blood, through the Sacrament of Confession. This is the Sacrament where we receive the blessing of truth and mercy, peace and true love,” added the congregation.

The full statement, viewable here, is also published below:

On the Declaration Fiducia Supplicans

The Congregation of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer stands with Cardinal Müller, the bishops of Malawi, Kazakhstan, Zambia and Nigeria, with Archbishop Viganò, Bishop Strickland and all bishops, priests and faithful who recognize that the priestly blessing of couples in “irregular relationships” and the blessing of “homosexual couples” is opposed to Catholic Faith and Morals; opposed to the teaching of the Church for the last two thousand years; and must be opposed by us and by all Catholics.

Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2357). Because Carnal union is morally legitimate only when a definitive community of life between a man and woman has been established (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2391).

Our Lady made known to the world at La Salette, Lourdes, Fatima and Akita that Our Lord is already too much offended. The Declaration Fiducia Supplicans, published in these days before Christmas is deeply offensive to Our Lord. Published as it was on the feast of the Expectation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, it comes as a bitter sword of sorrow thrust into Her Immaculate Heart.

We must love the sinner, and we do love sinners most sincerely, but we must hate sin, and we must uphold the Church’s constant and unchangeable teaching both in faith and morals. There is room for everyone in the Church. Jesus unites us all to Himself, by washing us in His Precious Blood, through the Sacrament of Confession. This is the Sacrament where we receive the blessing of truth and mercy, peace and true love.

Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer

Father Michael Mary, F.SS.R., Rector Major, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Father Anthony Mary, F.SS.R., Vicar General, Christchurch, New Zealand

Father Magdala Maria, F.SS.R., Consultor General, Christchurch, New Zealand

Father Martin Mary, F.SS.R., Rector, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Father Yousef Maria, F.SS.R., Superior Christchurch, New Zealand

Father Celestine Maria, F.SS.R., Confessor, Papa Stronsay

Brother Nicodemus Mary, F.SS.R., Jordan, Montana, United States

Brother Paul Mary, F.SS.R., Christchurch, New Zealand

Brother Dominic Mary, F.SS.R., Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Xavier Maria, F.SS.R., Christchurch, New Zealand

Brother Alfonso Maria, F.SS.R., Christchurch, New Zealand

Father Seelos Maria, F.SS.R., Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Father Peter Mary, F.SS.R., Jordan, Montana, United States

Brother Edmund Maria, F.SS.R., Jordan, Montana, United States

Brother Felix Maria, F.SS.R., Christchurch, New Zealand

Brother Raphael Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Maksymilian Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Bruno Marie, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Charles-Marie, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Damasus Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Louis Marie, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Bogumil Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Ewan-Maria, Jordan, Montana, USA

Brother Francisco Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Gabriel Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Ernest Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Hyacinth Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Dysmas, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Arsenius, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother Augustinus Maria, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Brother George Marie, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Justin, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

Father Julce, Papa Stronsay, Scotland

