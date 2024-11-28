Trafficking victim advocate analyzes testimony of reported survivor of elite abuse network

In an exclusive interview with LifeSite’s John Henry-Westen, human trafficking victim advocate Liz Yore discussed the new allegations made by Anneke Lucas on an episode of the PBD Podcast about being ritually abused by elites.

(LifeSiteNews) –– In an exclusive interview with LifeSite’s John Henry-Westen, human trafficking victim advocate Liz Yore discussed the new allegations made by Anneke Lucas on an episode of the PBD Podcast about being ritually abused by the late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and banker David Rockefeller. Yore analyzed the credibility of Lucas’ claims, the massive pedophile network the latter was allegedly forced into, why sex trafficking victims are hesitant to come forward, pornography being used as manipulation against politicians, and more.

Westen asked Yore if she believed these stunning allegations were credible. Yore said she found her allegations to be “very credible.”

“Obviously, her allegations are startling, shocking because their names are known worldwide. But I also read her book, and I found that with great specificity, with great, you know, tenderness, she really did lay out [how] at the age of five, she was sold into sex slavery by her mentally ill mother,” she said.

The global pedophile network

Yore then dove into the high-level global pedophile network Lucas was allegedly forced into.

“It started in Belgium; she’s a Belgium woman. But when she in the Belgian network would meet at high level castles, mansions, property estates, where these prime ministers, ministers of defense, as she calls them,” Yore said.

“These are people that, as a child, she didn’t know who they were, but she knew that they were powerful people. And they had systematically sexually abused these children. They are, frankly, I mean, she calls them herself sadistic, Satanists, murderers. Many of them, you know, have been involved in Freemasonry… This network has been quietly impenetrable for many, many years,” she added.

Why victims don’t come forward for decades

Yore then suggested that since the Jeffrey Epstein case, people across the globe have become far less cynical of sex trafficking allegations made against powerful people.

“We now know that these networks are operating for the purposes of blackmail, for power, and at the highest levels of business in government,” Yore said.

A bit later, she added that she believes these allegations are only “the tip of the iceberg” and that it’s understandable why Lucas and other abuse victims are so hesitant to come forward against Trudeau Sr., Epstein, and other elites.

“[B]ecause these people are so powerful, it’s understandable why for 20, 30 years, she’s been afraid to name these names. And, of course, victims of traumatic sexual abuse have enormous obstacles to overcome. They have been demeaned, abused, undermined… They’ve been abused by powerful people who would believe a child next to a powerful prime minister,” Yore said.

“Many children who had been abused by priests, pastors, bishops would say, ‘It’s my word against a priest, my parents adore this priest, they’re not going to believe me.’ So, children have a high level of fear about coming forward,” she added.

Manipulation of powerful people

Later in the interview, Westen from Tucker Carlson’s recent podcast with Glenn Greenwald, in which the pair discussed porn sites being controlled by intel agencies to blackmail politicians and asked Yore if she believes this is true.

“Well, we know that that was the motivation, [as] said by many of the victims in the Epstein case… When you can blackmail them, you can control them, and you can force them into your own new world agenda, your elite agenda. And so that’s why, for example, she [Lucas] said that she would report back to David Rockefeller, as you said, the various preferences of these prominent people,” Yore said.

Watch the full interview for more analysis from Liz Yore.

