Trans activist Jonathan ‘Jessica’ Yaniv arrested for possessing illegal weapon

LANGLEY, British Columbia, December 18, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian “trans” activist Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv -- infamous for filing human rights complaints against 15 beauticians who refused to wax his male genitalia -- has been charged with two counts of possessing an illegal weapon.

Langley RCMP said in a Monday press release that it laid the charges against 32-year-old Yaniv after receiving numerous complaints on August 5 that “a woman in Langley” had waved a Taser during a live-streamed social media debate.

The RCMP verified the complaints and arrested Yaniv the next day for possessing an illegal weapon, as well as obtaining a warrant to search his home, said the release.

Yaniv brandished the Taser during a heated YouTube debate with American conservative transgender activist Blair White about his complaints to the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal against the beauticians, Global News reported.

At one point during the hour-long event, Yaniv disappears momentarily, then returns and says, “I don’t need to be scared in my own house, that I’m going to get (expletive) attacked,” before raising the Taser and activates it on screen.

“During the streaming, the weapon was not deployed TOWARD anyone,” the RCMP release stated.

What evidently set Yaniv off was White stating that young girls in bathroom stalls needed to carry pepper spray to protect themselves from the likes of Yaniv, the Blaze reported.

Indeed, for at least a year before he launched his human rights complaints, screenshots of Yaniv’s social media posts showing his disturbing interest in the menstruation of 10- and 12-year-old girls and whether he would see them unclothed in women’s change rooms circulated online.

The Gender Trender blog alleged that in May, June, and July 2018 a number of teenage girls took to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to claim Yaniv “pretended to be transgender” in order to access private Facebook groups for adolescent girls “where he spewed his creepy sexual fetishes about young women, menstruation, toilet and locker room fantasies.”

This July, Jessica Rumpel filed a child sexual exploitation report against Yaniv with CyberTips for allegedly sexually harassing her when she was between the ages of 14 and 15.

“Yaniv’s reported online activity reflects a pederastic interest in young teenage girls that predated his interest in transgenderism. The fact that he now calls himself a ‘proud lesbian’ is indicative of his continued interest in females,” noted Doug Mainwaring of LifeSiteNews when reporting on Rumpel’s complaint.

So persistent have the allegations been that Yaniv’s fellow trans activist Ronan “Morgane” Oger — vice president of the B.C. New Democratic Party — alleged in an April 19 blog that Yaniv is guilty of “predatory” and “inappropriate” online behavior.

Meanwhile, Yaniv lost his human rights complaints after the tribunal ruled he filed them in “bad faith.”

It concluded Yaniv had repeatedly been deceptive and targeted small businesses for financial gain “or to punish certain ethnic groups which she (sic) perceives as hostile to the rights of LGBTQ+ people,” Global News reported.

The tribunal also ruled that the aestheticians could not be forced to perform “intimate services on male genitalia” and that refusing to do so did not amount to discrimination, and ordered Yaniv to pay $2,000 each to three of the respondents in the case, it reported.

Yaniv, who runs the Vancouver-based tech consulting business Trusted Nerd — where he reviews sex toys such as the “Shegasm Intense 2 in 1 Clit Stimulator” — also notoriously applied in July to the Township of Langley for a permit to host a “topless” LGBT swim parties for “people aged 12+” at the municipality’s public swimming pools, where parents would be “prohibited” from attending.

He was recently in the news for complaining on Twitter that a gynecologist refused to examine him and suggesting he might lodge a complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia. The tweets have now been removed.

However, LifeSiteNews was locked out of Twitter after tweeting its report on Yaniv’s complaint, presumably for referring to Yaniv as a “he” -- a decision it is now appealing.

As for his illegal weapons charges, Yaniv has to appear in court in January to answer to the charges, but he posted a message on Facebook that he will beat them.

“I’d rather not give away any potential evidence I may have that will get my charges easily acquitted / dropped,” Yaniv said.

“Believe me, I have lots. The RCMP screwed up and they know it too, hence why they have this little hissy fit against me when I call to report anything they refuse to take a report now.”

But the charges do raise the possibility that Yaniv could end up in jail, which led Keean Bexte of Rebel Media, who has been following the case, to pose the question: Would Yaniv go to a male, or a female prison?

Given that the RCMP have identified Yaniv as “a woman from Langley” — it would seem the latter would be the case.

