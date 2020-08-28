Trans activist launches new lawsuit against women who refused to wax his genitals

SURREY, British Columbia, August 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― Transgender activist Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv is taking three beauticians who would not wax his genitals back to court.

This time, instead of facing them in the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal, Yaniv is suing the women in civil court, and now it is under the name “Jessica Simpson”.

Yaniv’s original human rights case was dismissed last October, and he was instructed to pay three of the beauticians $2,000 each. However, the activist is now suing Sandeep Benipal, Marcia DaSilva, and Sukhdhip Hehar in Surrey Provincial Court for $11,800.

Asked his motives by Canada’s National Post, Yaniv/Simpson said he was suing the women to protect his assets.

“The facts are, I paid the lien, the other side confirmed they received payment earlier this year in full, and they never removed the lien after they said they would. I ordered a title search, and they did not remove the lien, so as such they were sued to protect my assets,” the activist told the newspaper.

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal accused Yaniv of targeting Benipal, DaSilva, and Hehar and other immigrant women in order to “punish” them for what he perceived as their cultural and religious views.

“Yaniv has made derogatory comments about East Indians and Sihks, as well as immigrants generally,” wrote the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom.

Some of the remarks, published by Yaniv online, included, “We have a lot of immigrants here who gawk, judge and aren’t the cleanest of people, they’re also verbally and physically abusive, that’s one reason I joined a girl’s gym, cause I DON’T want issues with these people … They lie about s---, they’ll do anything to support their own kind and make things miserable for everyone else.’”

According to British Columbia’s Aldergrove Star, Yaniv/Simpson is now also suing Langley Township for his treatment in custody after he was arrested on weapons charges last August. He alleges that the cells were filthy and contained bedbugs, that he was not given diabetes medication when he asked, that he has an hearing impairment that was not accommodated by Langley Township employees, and that the Langley RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) did not use his preferred pronouns.

The online British Columbia Court Services lists 14 cases within the past five years involving Jonathan or Jessica Yaniv. A serial litigant, Yaniv received a criminal record in March when he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon. The trial concerned an August 5 incident in which Yaniv/Simpson brandished a Taser during a rancorous livestreamed debate with American transgender activist Blair White.

Yaniv filed two new human rights complaints in October 2019 against beauticians for refusing to wax his legs. The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal deferred these complaints because Yaniv had not yet paid the $6,000 in costs to the women whom he took before the BCHRC for refusing to wax his genitals.

Yaniv also filed a discrimination complaint in July against Christian activist Bill Whatcott. He sought $35,000 in damages after Whatcott publicly referred to him in sidewalk preaching and a flyer as a “biological male” and a “transvestite deviant” looking to “prey on vulnerable biological women.” According to Whatcott, the case was “deferred.” This was also because Yaniv had not paid the ordered damages to the beauticians.

Yaniv’s critics have accused him of an untoward interest in underage girls. In July 2018, he requested permission from the City of Langley for “LGBTQ2S+ organizations” to host a topless ‘All-Bodies Swim’ at its municipal pools “for people aged 12+.” Parents and “caretakers” were barred from admittance.

Yaniv is also alleged to have contacted underage girls online, and screenshots of his comments about whether he would see nude girls in women’s change rooms and about menstruation in 10- to 12-year-old girls have circulated on the internet.

On his Twitter account, Yaniv/Simpson describes himself as a “Lesbian warrior Princess.”

Files from LifeSite’s Lianne Laurence were used in this report.