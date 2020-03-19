Trans activist sues pro-family group for $15K for not calling him a woman

LANGLEY, British Columbia, March 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Transgender activist Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv is suing a well known British Columbia parents’ rights advocate for $15,000 for allegedly spreading hate against him by referring to him with male pronouns.

Yaniv filed his suit against Kari Simpson of CultureGuard, a group that battles the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum in the schools, on March 17 at a small claims court in Langley, British Columbia.

“Kari Simpson is exhibiting hatered [sic] and spreading that hate over social media due to me being transgender[.] ... She also purposely uses the wrong pronouns in an effort to hurt, and spread hate towards me, referring to me, a female, as ‘he/him/his,’” he wrote.

“Using the wrong pronouns towards a transgender individuals is a hate crime. Purposefully using the wrong pronouns constitutes discrimination and criminal harassment.”

For her part, Simpson says she’s ready to take on Yaniv, who gained international notoriety for the human rights complaints he filed last year against at least 16 beauticians for refusing to wax his male genitals, as well as for his widely disseminated online social media messages that reveal a disturbing sexual interest in young girls.

“I’m delighted at the invitation that Yaniv has provided me with into the court system to once and for all determine whether or not people have the right to deal in reality versus delusion, and whether the court will order people to lie,” Simpson told LifeSiteNews.

“I will protect Yaniv’s position to dress up like a woman, put lipstick on, but where his delusion ends is where my reality begins,” she added.

“He is not a woman. He should not be accessing women’s washrooms. He is a danger. He is a predator. And he is abusive.”

Yaniv, a 32-year-old tech writer who runs a website called Trusted Nerd, was most recently in the news when he pleaded guilty March 16 at the Surrey provincial courthouse to possessing a prohibited weapon.

His criminal conviction stemmed from an August 5 incident in which Yaniv brandished and appeared to fire off a Taser during an online debate, prompting a number of people to call the Langley RCMP. Yaniv was arrested later that night, and in a subsequent search, the RCMP found two stun guns, bear spray, and pepper spray at his residence.

On Monday, B.C. Provincial Court judge Jay Solomon ordered a pre-sentence report, which includes a psychological report, before Yaniv’s scheduled June 1 sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Yaniv’s suit against Simpson appears connected to this court appearance, at which he strongly objected to her being present, telling her: “You’re not allowed to be here, b----!” He then called the Surrey RCMP, which is housed close to the courthouse, and officers showed up, Simpson told LifeSiteNews.

Constable Elenore Sturko, a self-identified member of the LGBT community, told LifeSiteNews that the officers attended because of an alleged “courthouse disturbance” but closed the file after an investigation and that she could not confirm if Yaniv made the complaint because of privacy concerns.

The next day, Yaniv filed his lawsuit against Simpson, claiming in a request to have the filing costs waived that “I have become suicidal due to her level of harassment and her involvement in anti-LGBTQ and anti–SOGI 123 politics. It’s stressful and causing me severe anxiety, and depression.”

He further claimed that “when I go to my audiologist [Simpson] starts recording me from her office above him.” Presumably, he is referring to the February 14 incident, which Simpson recorded and describes on her website as beginning when Yaniv photographed her office.

Yaniv also filed a suit claiming $30,000 in damages against Donald Smith, an autistic man whom Simpson describes as “intellectually vulnerable.”

Yaniv claims in his filed document that Smith’s posted videos referring to him “as a man” have caused Yaniv “much emotional damage” and “significant financial loss” and that Smith has broken his bail conditions.

But according to Simpson, Yaniv has been calling the Surrey RCMP and making allegations against Smith, and as a result, Smith is now charged with criminal harassment, uttering threats, and breach of undertaking and has spent 39 days in jail awaiting his June 2020 trial.

Simpson has become involved in Smith's case and was principally responsible for getting him released from pre-trial custody on a $10,000 surety — which, she suspects, “put a target on my back because it messed up Yaniv’s plan to keep Donald in jail” and led to Yaniv’s suit against her, she told LifeSiteNews.

She says that for her defense, she will be requesting documents relating to Yaniv’s “biological reality ... that entitles me to prove whether or not my pronoun use is appropriate.”

Simpson has argued previously in a case she filed with the B.C. Law Society that there is no law in Canada — including the Liberal Bill C-16, which added “gender identity” and “gender expression” to the human rights code and the Criminal Code hate speech section — that actually compels people to use particular pronouns.

Yaniv’s lawsuit will “allow us to challenge the gender identity provisions within our human rights legislation once and for all,” she told LifeSiteNews.

“This is a perfect opportunity for some semblance of grammatical order and logic to be established in the nation of Canada, as far as the rights of individuals to deal with reality versus delusion and compelled speech,” added Simpson.

Meanwhile, Yaniv is facing a civil suit by reporters Keean Bexte and David Menzies of Rebel News for allegedly assaulting both men on separate occasions: Bexte on January 13, Menzies in August, in incidents that were recorded.

Amy Eileen Hamm, a reporter for the Post Millennial, is also suing Yaniv for defamation after the trans activist claimed that Hamm voyeuristically sexually assaulted him in a ladies’ room at the Surrey courthouse January 13.

Related:

Man who identifies as ‘female’ asks township to approve LGBT pool party for ‘topless’ 12-year-olds, no parents

Canadian LGBT lawyer faces challenge for claiming transgender pronouns are ‘the law’