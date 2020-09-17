Trans activists furious JK Rowling’s new book features a serial killer disguising himself as a woman

DROP Disney+: New teen film 'Out' features openly homosexual main character! Sign the petition here.

September 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – J.K. Rowling has once again provoked the ire of transgender activists, this time because her new book features a male serial killer who dresses as a woman.

“It’s one thing to have diverse characters, but when you write about a man dressing up as a woman in order to kill women, you are deliberately enforcing an awful trope about transgender people,” transgender activist Ugla Stefania Kristjonudottir Jonsdottir (also known as Owl Fisher) complained in a September 15 Reuters report.

In June, Jonsdottir quit working for Rowling's literacy agency in protest against Rowling's recent comments regarding biological sex and womanhood.

Rowling, who despite being openly pro-abortion and pro-homosexual, came under attack recently for saying that biological sex is “real.”

She caused a media stir in June after she published a lengthy essay that defended a series of June 6 social media messages where she spoke out on the issue of “transgenderism,” saying, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

In her essay Rowling said she was “concerned about the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be de-transitioning (returning to their original sex), because they regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility.”

Nevertheless, she maintained in general her support for the LGBT cause, and said “trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they’re most likely to be killed by sexual partners.”

Rowling’s latest book, Troubled Blood, is written under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith.

READ: Parents, media attack priest who removed Harry Potter from school library on exorcists’ advice

It is the fifth installment of her “Cormoran Strike” detective novels saga. Detective Strike investigates a male serial murderer who at one point in the book dresses as a woman to kidnap his female victim. The “Cormoran Strike” novels have also been made into a BBC TV series.

Twitter user Siobhan Thompson, whose Twitter handle @vornietom says she is a writer for the adult-themed animated TV show Rick & Morty, accused Rowling of wanting transgender people to die.

“I’ll stop tweeting about wanting JK Rowling to shut up when she stops wanting my Trans friends and family to die,” wrote Thompson on Twitter.

Despite the online hatred directed at Rowling regarding her new book, some came to her defense such as British TV celebrity Piers Morgan.

“The fact #RIPJKRowling is trending says all you need to know about the woke brigade - they’re nastier & more viciously intolerant than anyone they preach about,” wrote Morgan on Twitter.

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, also defended Rowling in an interview with Radio Times, as reported in the Huffington Post.

“I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended….They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on,’” Coltrane told the Radio Times.

Some pro-homosexual activists defended Rowling.

The September 15 Reuters report quotes Bev Jackson, who is the co-founder of the activist group LGB Alliance, who said it was “extraordinary that people have opinions about a book they haven’t read.”

Jackson also told Reuters that a lot of the attacks amount to “misogyny” and there are “thousands of thrillers published every year, many of them will feature people who dress up in disguises, and this is fiction.”

This past weekend in the Canadian city of Vancouver, a billboard commissioned in defense of Rowling by a fan was removed after it was criticized by local LGBT activists. The sign was also vandalized before it was taken down.

Critics of the Harry Potter series say it negatively predisposes readers to a propensity for the occult.

As then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI expressed concern about the “subtle seductions” of the series. Former Vatican exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth said in 2002, “Behind Harry Potter hides the signature of the king of the darkness, the devil.”

The exorcist repeated the condemnation in 2006, saying, “You start off with Harry Potter, who comes across as a likeable wizard, but you end up with the Devil. There is no doubt that the signature of the Prince of Darkness is clearly within these books.”