Trans bathroom policies are harming girls beyond sexual assault: policy expert

Reports have already emerged of sexual assault of girls in school bathrooms enabled by ‘trans’ policies. But one policymaker is warning the resulting harm is even more widespread.

(LifeSiteNews) – A pro-family policy advocate who helped win support for the recently passed Alabama “bathroom bill,” which requires students to use bathrooms of their biological sex, is warning that school “trans” policies cause ripple effects of harm to girls even beyond sexual assault.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Jameson Taylor, who serves as director of policy and government affairs for the American Family Association, unpacked the potentially long-term damage that could be inflicted by school policies that allow biological males to use girls’ bathrooms and facilities.

Taylor believes, for example, that such policies are causing young women to develop an “increasing anxiety about the bathroom being a safe place.”

“So even if there are only a handful of cases” of sexual assault by transgender males “that are verified,” said Taylor, “there has been a shift in our culture, and I think in the culture of our schools,” in which “Basically women decide, I’m just gonna wait to go to the bathroom until I get home.”

“That could lead potentially to health problems, that could lead potentially to academic problems,” noted Taylor. Such problems could result in long-term physical harm or academic setbacks.

Taylor also highlighted what he called school transgender policies’ “chilling” effect on the participation of girls in sports, not only because biological males may want to use their locker and shower facilities, but also because they may accompany them on overnight trips for sports competitions.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Ban all males from female sports Show Petition Text 6648 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The entire country has seen what happens when men enter women's sports. Lia Thomas is a biological male, but he was nonetheless allowed swim against elite female competitors to win an NCAA Freestyle competition, much to the disappointment of those women who had trained so hard to compete. SIGN THE PETITION TO BAN MALES FROM WOMEN'S SPORTS TODAY Males have a natural advantage over females in the vast majority of sports, so allowing them to enter women's sports can: crush the motivation of the biological girls who have worked hard to compete on a level playing field

put females into harm's way in contact sports and locker rooms

deprive women of their right to fairly compete for college scholarships and many other accolades We all know the spectacle of Lia Thomas defeating those female swimmers was a charade, a mockery of women's sports, but now it's time to do something about it. Please SIGN this urgent petition calling on members of Congress to pass a law banning the participation of biological males in women's sports. This is not just about ensuring biological girls and women can compete fairly and win in their chosen sports, but it's also a major safety issue in contact sports and the dangerous use of women's locker rooms by gender-confused males. Some of you will remember Fallon Fox, the male MMA fighter who claimed to be a woman and left his female opponent concussed and with a fractured skull. Fox later announced on social media that he enjoys "smacking up" women who "talk transphobic nonsense." Any reasonable person knows men shouldn't compete against women, but some people are too politically correct to take a stand and protect girls and women from this madness. It's now time to join the growing pushback against the gender-confused lobby and their dangerous beliefs that have literally left some female competitors in the hospital. Please SIGN this common sense petition calling on Congress to ban all males from competing in women's sport. Future generations will look back with gratitude on those who stood on the right side of history, defending women from these very confused males. Nothing less than a federal ban on biological males forcing their way into women's sport is enough, so this petition will be sent to all members of Congress demanding legislative action. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Olympians, coaches, swimmers write open letter demanding NCAA protect women’s sports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/olympians-coaches-swimmers-write-open-letter-demanding-ncaa-protect-womens-sports/ 'Female swimmer torches NCAA after losing spot to William ‘Lia’ Thomas: ‘Make the right changes’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/female-swimmer-nudged-out-of-competition-by-william-lia-thomas-torches-ncaa-in-open-letter/ 'Rep. Boebert files resolution declaring female runner-up to ‘Lia’ Thomas the rightful winner' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/boebert-leads-resolution-to-declare-female-runner-up-to-lia-thomas-the-rightful-winner/ **Photo Credit: Fox News/YouTube screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

RELATED: Alabama bans ‘sex change’ procedures for children, LGBT ideology in elementary schools

“What happens when a biological male wants to go on an overnight trip with the softball team, and then school administrators are afraid of assigning him his own room? He’ll end up spending the night with other young women. And that could lead to very negative consequences. That could lead to sexual assault for those women.”

“Again, I think there’s a chilling effect, [because] some girls are not going to even sign up for the softball team anymore, because they just don’t want to have to deal with this violation of their privacy and safety,” Taylor told LifeSiteNews.

He noted that although information on sexual assault of girls in school bathrooms is difficult to obtain because the girls are minors, anecdotal reports indicate “that this is a problem.”

In fact, as he pointed out in a piece for Townhall published Friday, Rep. Scott Stadthagen, sponsor of Alabama’s “bathroom bill,” HB 322, “warned that in his research, cases of girls getting raped in school bathrooms are ‘literally spread out throughout the entire state.’ I have heard similar reports in my home state of Mississippi.”

Alabama enacts law protecting children from bathroom bullies. https://t.co/UAFkXkzb0y — AFA Action (@AFAAction) April 22, 2022

He further shared, “Legislators tell me their school superintendents are privately begging for statewide protections because they are worried about the safety of their students. They are also afraid of getting sued if the state does not have a clear policy regarding multiple occupancy bathrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities. Both concerns are well-founded.”

According to Taylor, the objections to HB 322 in Alabama’s state legislature essentially boiled down to claims that such a policy will hurt the feelings of a “transgender” child or cause them to feel “bullied.”

“But feeling bullied is not the same as actually being bullied. Being asked to respect the privacy rights of other students by using a single occupancy bathroom, instead of a shared restroom or locker facility, is not bullying,” he noted in his Townhall editorial.

Taylor acknowledged to LifeSiteNews, “We have to have a balancing of privacy and safety rights for all students in public schools … but in that balancing we have to be careful that we’re not empowering so-called victims to become bullies.”

“Making demands that violate the privacy and safety rights of other students is a form of actual bullying that will cause suffering and anxiety for many other students,” he added.

Such a willingness to sacrifice the welfare of girls is, Taylor suggested, an indication that there is “an ulterior motive from the left to indoctrinate children at a very young age into this lifestyle.”

Taylor thanks Eagle Forum for taking the lead in helping to pass the Alabama legislation protecting our youth.

Share











