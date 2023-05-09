‘Trans’ child pornographer who abused daughter sparks outrage with move to female prison

(LifeSiteNews) – A so-called “transgender woman” convicted of forcing his seven-year-old daughter into pornography is now housed in an all-female prison despite being male and reportedly retaining male genitalia, and apparently wants to marry his also-trans accomplice and share a cell with him.
Last year, LifeSiteNews covered the story of Matthew “Marina” Volz, who along with Adam “Ashley” Romero and a third accomplice operated a “transgender pornography production studio specializing in amateur, BDSM and taboo fetish content” from their home. He pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including sexual assault, child endangerment, and human trafficking, for which he was sentenced to 25 years in jail, but the most attention-grabbing detail of the case was that he sexually assaulted Volz’s biological daughter, who was seven years old at the time, and filmed it.
Now, the New York Post reported that Volz and Romero are serving their sentences at New Jersey’s Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, and Volz is listed as “female” in prison records. At least 10 “trans” inmates are currently housed at Edna Mahan, the state’s only all-female prison, which has a history of “fail[ing] to protect women prisoners from harm due to sexual abuse by staff,” according to a 2020 report by the Trump Department of Justice.
The New Jersey Department of Corrections began allowing prisoners to be housed in opposite-sex facilities according to their claimed “gender identity” in 2021 but modified the policy late last year due to unflattering coverage of similar controversies. Now “transgender” inmates have a “rebuttable presumption” to the facilities they want, but it can be overridden by prison officials.
That means public pressure could theoretically get Volz and Romero moved to a male prison, something that #GetMenOut activists hope they can bring about. Last month, they rallied outside the state capital in Lansing to demand their removal, during which they read letters from actual female inmates at Edna Mahan expressing fear of being sexually assaulted by male prisoners.
In recent years, there has been growing concern around the world over placing men who claim to be women in female prison populations, which has proven to be a means of both securing lighter treatment during incarceration and gaining easy access to women to prey upon.