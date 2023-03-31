‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ canceled in wake of Christian school shooting

‘They are the ones doing the attacking. In New Zealand where they attacked Posie Parker and in Nashville where they shot/killed Christians. This is shameful gaslighting.’

(LifeSiteNews) — There will be no ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ in Washington, D.C. tomorrow.

The coalition of transgender activists that had intended to go through with their planned “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C. on April 1 — just days after a gender-confused woman went on a shooting rampage, killing children and personnel at a Christian school in Nashville — has canceled the event.

In a series of social media postings and on their website, the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) announced that their decision to call off the protest was due to a “credible threat to life and safety.”

“This action will not be taking place Saturday due to a credible threat to life and safety,” the organization wrote.

“The safety of our trans community is first priority. This threat is the direct result of the flood of raw hatred directed toward the trans community after the Tennessee shooting,” it continued.

“Individuals who had nothing to [do] with that heinous act have been subjected to highly serious threats and blamed only because of their gender identity. This is one of the steps in genocide, and we will continue our efforts to protect trans lives,” claimed the group, while failing to acknowledge sorrow for the horrific genocidal attack upon Christians by trans activist earlier in the week.

The announcement concluded: “In an ideal world we would have continued on in defiance of the attempt to silence our right to free expression. However, we lack the resources to ensure the safety of the protest and cannot in good conscience move forward with it. In our continued efforts to preserve trans and non binary life we have notified the appropriate agencies.”

TRAN later suggested the group would organize a future protest “with a better theme.”

The White House, too, has demonstrated more concern for objections to transgender ideology than for those bereaved or killed in Nashville.

On Thursday, Democratic President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said, “It is shameful. It is disturbing. Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.”

Jean-Pierre blamed “hateful” “Anti-LGBTQ bills that we’re seeing in state legislatures across the country, in particular these anti-trans bills.”

“They attack trans kids,” said Jean-Pierre. “They attack trans parents.”

However, others are not afraid to call out the violent elements in the transgender community.

“They are the ones doing the attacking. In New Zealand where they attacked Posie Parker and in Nashville where they shot/killed Christians,” wrote outspoken conservative Anglican deacon Calvin Robinson.

“This is shameful gaslighting,” he added.

“Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.”

“Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.” They are the ones doing the attacking. In New Zealand where they attacked @ThePosieParker and in Nashville where they shot/killed Christians. This is shameful gaslighting:pic.twitter.com/GFp9UGM2ht — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) March 31, 2023

“I have been receiving EXTREME threats by Radical Trans Activists- simply for tweeting the fact the Nashville shooter was TRANS,” wrote Oli London, a formerly gender-confused young man who de-transitioned after experiencing sex-change regret.

London cited one trans activist who threatened him on social media, saying, “One day I am going to find you, then I’m going to dr*g you, and then skin you alive.”

“Is the FBI going to start treating Trans Activists as Terrorists?” wondered London, calling attention to the unequal treatment of left and right wing groups and individuals by law enforcement.

I have been receiving EXTREME threats by Radical Trans Activists- simply for tweeting the fact the Nashville shooter was TRANS “One day I am going to find you then I’m going to dr*g you and then skin you alive” Is the @FBI going to start treating Trans Activists as Terrorists? pic.twitter.com/QCnw3Fsa9m — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 31, 2023

“The ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ protest, which had been calling for extreme violence, has been CANCELED,” noted London in a subsequent Tweet.

“The organizers, who had been doing firearms training, and spoke about using violence are now claiming it was canceled because THEY had ‘Credible Threat to Life and Safety.’”

The “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest, which had been calling for extreme violence, has been CANCELLED The organizers, who had been doing firearms training, and spoke about using violence are now claiming it was cancelled because THEY had ‘Credible Threat https://t.co/bMuq55aC8f… pic.twitter.com/Iu6rQfdVgW — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 31, 2023

The incendiary title of the TRAN-sponsored event had sparked outrage from many after the mass murder of Christians in Nashville shook the nation.

