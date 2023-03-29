‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ protest still scheduled for this weekend despite Christian school shooting

The protest is scheduled to begin Saturday morning in front of the Supreme Court.

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite the horrific, murderous shooting rampage by a gender-confused woman that killed young students and school personnel at a Christian school in Nashville on Monday, transgender activists have given no indication that they intend to cancel their planned “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The timing of the “Trans Day of Vengeance” immediately following a mass murder of Christian children by a trans activist has faced criticism for its remarkably ill-conceived timing. In a sense, the shooting in Nashville was a “Trans Day of Vengeance,” inflicted upon vulnerable innocents.

“Commentators are up in arms over the decision to go ahead with the protest as police say they are investigating the role of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s gender identity and a sense of ‘resentment‘ that may have inspired the attack on the shooter’s Christian former school,” observed the Daily Mail’s James Reynolds.

Perhaps the best indication of the near-universal repulsiveness of the infelicitously named planned protest is that Twitter has restricted accounts of those simply mentioning the “Trans Day of Vengeance,” even within the context of a news story.

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest,” explained Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety.

Amazon, which had proudly sold and array of tee shirts depicting guns bookended with the message, “TRANS RIGHTS … OR ELSE” quickly ceased selling the violence-inciting clothing.



The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) sponsoring Saturday’s event declares on its website, “The Time is Now. The Trans/Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming/Intersex communities are facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world.”

“This protest is about unity, not inciting violence. TRAN does not encourage violence and it is not welcome at this event,” claims the activist site. But their claim and the title of their protest stand in direct contradiction.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the event’s organizers 24 hours ago inquiring if the planned event will go forward but has received no response.

LifeSiteNews’ Calvin Freiburger reported earlier:

Monday’s mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Tennessee by a “transgender” assailant has renewed focus on an announcement earlier this month for a planned “day of vengeance” event by a group that has promoted firearms training for LGBT activists. Yesterday, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a woman who identifies as male, shot and killed three children and three adults in the Covenant School, a Presbyterian private school in Nashville, before being fatally shot by police responders. Hale, a former Covenant student, was a “lone zealot” with a “manifesto” laying out her “resentment” of the school, according to Nashville police chief John Drake. The attack sparked fierce debate online over whether Hale’s actions were more due to so-called “anti-trans stigma” or the mental toll of gender dysphoria and heated rhetoric likening opponents of underage “transitions” to Nazis and other villains.

The “Trans Day of Vengeance” is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at 11:00 AM, in the plaza in front of the Supreme Court.

If the event goes on as planned, LifeSiteNews will be there.

