Trans Democrat barred from Montana House floor for ‘hate-filled’ rhetoric

Any representative that cannot 'maintain decorum here on the House floor' will not be recognized to speak, House Speaker Matt Regier said.

HELENA, Montana (LifeSiteNews) – Montana Republicans barred a “transgender” Democrat lawmaker from speaking on the state House floor until apologizing for claiming colleagues would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a ban on surgical and chemical “transition” procedures for minors.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a biological male who identifies as female, made remarks last week denouncing legislation to prohibit underage transitions, claiming that “if you are forcing a trans child to go through puberty when they are trans, that is tantamount to torture.”

“I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” he added.

“Trans people exist,” State Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Montana said, as she rebuked a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, adding that denying care is “tantamount to torture.” Zephyr is the Legislature’s first transgender lawmaker. https://t.co/Gr5rAT8dCp pic.twitter.com/he8Q2W3ats — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 21, 2023

CBS News reported that in response, Republican House Speaker Matt Regier barred him from speaking on the floor, a decision supported by votes of the House Rules Committee and full House.

“It is up to me to maintain decorum here on the House floor, to protect the dignity and integrity,” Regier said. “And any representative that I don’t feel can do that will not be recognized.”

“Hate-filled testimony has no place on the House floor,” agreed Republican state Rep. Caleb Hinkle, a member of the Montana Freedom Caucus.

Zephyr remains unapologetic, claiming he was “stand[ing] up to defend my community” and had chosen his words “with clarity and precision.” He also blasted the Freedom Caucus, which called for censuring him, for “stoop[ing] so low as to misgender me in their letter, further demonstrating their disregard for the dignity and humanity of transgender individuals.”

Yet evidence indicates that “affirming” a child’s confusion about his or her biological sex carries severe harms, especially when such affirmation takes the form of physically transformative medical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

The issue is grimly illustrated in the story of Yaeli Martinez, a 19-year-old to whom “gender transitioning” was touted as a possible cure for her depression in high school, supported by a high school counselor who withheld what she was going through from her mother. The troubled girl killed herself after trying to live as a man for three years.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their true sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject.

