Trans extremist group calls death of Nashville shooter ‘more complex tragedy’ than her 6 murders

LGBT activists are doubling down on inflammatory rhetoric in the wake of a mass shooting by one of their own.

(LifeSiteNews) — A radical pro-transgender group said this week that the police shooting of a transgender radical who slaughtered six people at a Christian school was a “second and more complex tragedy” than her crime.

On Monday, 28-year-old Aubrey “Aidan” Hale, a woman who identifies as male, shot and killed three children and three adults in the Covenant School, a Presbyterian private school in Nashville, before being fatally shot by police responders. Hale, a former Covenant student, was a “lone zealot” with a “manifesto” laying out her “resentment” of the school, according to Nashville police chief John Drake.

The massacre led to renewed attention on the Trans Radical Activist Network’s (TRAN’s) upcoming “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court, which appears to be proceeding as scheduled.

In response to the event, another group, the Trans Resistance Network (TRN), issued a statement “extend[ing] our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers” to the victims’ families, but arguing that there was “not one tragedy, but two.”

The second, “more complex” tragedy is that the killer “felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself,” the group claimed.

“We do know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people by society,” TRN went on, suggesting that “hate” (i.e., opposition to gender-fluid orthodoxy) “has consequences.”

The group further urged the press to “respect the self-identified pronouns of transgender individuals who come across your desk.”

TRN also declared earlier this month that “Cis-Gendered People Are OFFICIALLY INVITED To Do Literally ANYTHING To Oppose Trans Genocide.”

The transgender debate is defined in large part by the disconnect between the rhetoric of trans activists, who accuse opponents of “erasure” or “genocide” of gender-confused individuals, and their policies’ actual impact on those they claim to represent, from irreversible physical harms many come to regret to mental and emotional suffering up to and including suicide.

