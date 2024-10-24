‘Trans Families for Harris’ praises Democrat nominee over support for LGBT grooming of children

Parents of gender-confused kids said Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are the best candidates for promoting transgenderism. One parent said schools need to work around families in order to promote transgender identification in kids.

(LifeSiteNews) — A group called “Trans Families for Harris” says a Harris-Walz administration would be the most supportive regarding governmental adoption of the transgender agenda.

The group recently held a conference call where parents shared how their minor children were “transgender.”

“Each speaker urged voters to support Kamala Harris who has promised to pass the Equality Act, which would allow males in girls’ spaces, force employers, workers, and hospitals to comply with state-mandated ideology, threaten the integrity of families who refuse to allow their children to undergo gender transitions, and more,” The Daily Wire reported , based on video it obtained of the event.

Former Congresswoman Marie Newman said a Harris-Walz administration will ensure access to transgender drugs and surgeries. Newman said her son “came home from therapy after three days and announced he was a girl,” according to The Daily Wire report. Her son was suicidal, which only underscores the link between underlying mental health problems and transgender identification.

“We put [him] in group therapy, it was a three month program, 12 hours a day, to help [him] find [his] true authenticity,” Newman said on the call. “[He] did, [he] came home that night, it was just three days into the therapy … and [he] said, ‘I think I know what it is. I’m not a boy, I’m a girl, and my name is Evie.’”

Newman said she was “so excited” and said it was the “best news.”

Another parent said that his son’s second-grade teacher played a pivotal role in his now-5th grader identifying as a girl:

He said on the call: The reason [he] chose “she, her” pronouns was because of [his] second grade teacher. When we limit our teachers’ access to our kids – they spend more time with our children than we do as parents – when we limit that access, what they can do and how they can help our kids grow, I can only imagine the hurt and the struggles that some of these kids are going to end up going through.

States, such as Florida, have passed laws to stop teachers from grooming young kids on inappropriate sexual ideology.

“If we allow red states to continue to limit access that teachers have to our kids, my own child would still be struggling to find their identity,” Jeff Bender said, referencing his gender-confused son, who he referred to as his “transgender daughter.”

He said he wants teachers to undermine the authority of families when it comes to gender-confused children – assuming the family disagrees with gender ideology:

But because she had a second grade teacher that stepped up and let her know: “You decide who you want to be. It’s not about what your parents say or your grandparents say. You know you. So from this moment forth, in this school, who do you want to be?” And in second grade, my daughter chose “she, her.” And the entire school has been using “she, her” now, she’s now in 5th grade.

Stories like these only support conservative concerns about public schools indoctrinating kids according to the American Principles Project.

“This absolutely validates conservative concerns, though this is far from the first story that has come out illustrating this point,” Communications Director Paul Dupont told LifeSiteNews via email.

“For years now, research has been available showing that hundreds of school districts across the country have policies of ‘affirming’ students’ gender confusion and hiding that confusion from parents,” Dupont said. “Furthermore, accounts like Libs of TikTok have publicized countless videos of teachers bragging on social media about introducing gender ideology to their students – some as young as kindergarten-age. It’s no wonder so many children have now adopted transgender identities.”

A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found 3 percent of high schoolers identify as transgender. Total LGBT identification is as high as 70 percent at some elite colleges.

“Harris and many Democrats have tried to play coy” about their position on some transgender issues, but the conference call shows where they truly stand, Dupont said.

Democrats from Harris and Walz on down the ticket all have an alarming record of supporting the most radical gender policies imaginable: offering tax-payer funded sex-change procedures to minors, allowing males to compete in female athletics and to access female-only private spaces, and mandating gender ideology instruction in schools. The fact that activists like those involved in ‘trans families for Harris’ enthusiastically support the Democrat ticket is proof that they expect Kamala Harris will continue to advance their agenda if she reaches the White House, no matter what she says or doesn’t say while campaigning.

However, the American public is on not on board, Dupont said. He said even left-leaning outlets, like NBC News and the New York Times, have reported that transgender issues are hurting Democrats.

A recent poll found 59 percent of voters support a national ban on “transitioning” minors, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

“Unfortunately for them, they have become so radical on gender that they now are unable to moderate,” Dupont said. “And if they lose this election, that radicalism will be a major reason why.”

Both Walz and Harris believe in the false idea that someone can change his sex. Governor Walz signed a law that allows Minnesota courts to seize custody of children from their parents if they are not supportive of their child’s transgender identification. His administration also worked out a special deal with LGBT advocacy groups that may force taxpayers to fund transgender surgeries for prisoners for life.

The Biden-Harris administration has also gone all-in on gender ideology, including attempting to force Catholic hospitals to mutilate kids.

Share











