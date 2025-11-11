Trans-identifying teacher suspended after posting threatening pro-LGBT gun-themed image

The gender-confused teacher has been suspended after posting an image of a rainbow-colored gun pointed at someone’s head with the caption ‘put the pronouns back in the email.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused high school teacher has been suspended after posting an image of a rainbow-colored gun pointed at someone’s head with the caption “put the pronouns back in the email.”

According to The College Fix, the educator, who goes by the name Sabrina Morris, has been put on leave after posting the threat of violence.

The suspension of the teacher was prompted by a report from the X account, Libs of TikTok, which has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

Morris teaches at the George Washington High School in the Danville Public Schools district in Virginia. A district spokesperson said that the suspended teacher “will not be present on school grounds while this matter is under investigation,” and added that local police are involved in the case.

“We are aware of a recent social media post involving one of our employees that has caused concern within our school community. We take such matters very seriously, as the content shared does not reflect the values or expectations of professionalism that guide our division,” the spokesperson stated.

“Danville Public Schools remains committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. Due to this being a personnel matter, no additional information can be shared at this time.”

The College Fix reports that Morris’ information on George Washington High School has been scrubbed, and his Instagram profile has been set to private. His Instagram profile noted that he uses “she/her/hers” pronouns and described himself as “PhD / teacher / millennial / kinda cute.”

The picture was first posted by the leftist “Dream for America” Instagram account. Dream for America chief William He told The College Fix that the image was “briefly shared,” but “it was intended as comedic commentary on recent events – not as an endorsement of violence or hostility toward any group.”

“Once we realized how the image could be interpreted, it was immediately removed,” He said, adding that his group “stands firmly for inclusion, empathy, and respect […] never to mock, threaten, or devalue others.”

